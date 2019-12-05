Man charged with murder of Randy Skuse

Randy Skuse, 27, died of a single stab wound. Picture: Met Police Archant

A man is set to appear in court charged with the murder of Randy Skuse.

Sahal Abdi, of St Anns Road, Kensington, is set to appear at Bromley Magistrates' Court tomorrow (Friday, December 6).

The 26-year-old, who was arrested in Ipswich on Tuesday, December 3, is charged with murder and three counts of wounding with intent.

Randy, from Barking, was pronounced dead at the scene in Buckle Street, Whitechapel, on the morning of Saturday, November 23.

A post mortem revealed the 27-year-old, who worked at Britvic's factory in Beckton, died from a single stab wound.

Seven men were arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and attempted murder. Four have been released with no further action and the other three - aged 23, 24 and 29 - have been released on bail pending further enquiries.