Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Isle of Dogs death: Man charged with sister’s murder

PUBLISHED: 17:09 08 January 2019

Khalid Ashraf, 32, of East Ferry Road, Isle of Dogs, appeared at Thames Magistrates Court this morning. He is due to appear at the Old Bailey on Thursday. Picture: Google.

Khalid Ashraf, 32, of East Ferry Road, Isle of Dogs, appeared at Thames Magistrates Court this morning. He is due to appear at the Old Bailey on Thursday. Picture: Google.

Google

A man has been charged with murdering his sister.

Neighbours expressed their sadness and shock at the death. Picture: JON KINGNeighbours expressed their sadness and shock at the death. Picture: JON KING

Khalid Ashraf, 32, of East Ferry Road, Isle of Dogs, was charged today (January 8) with the murder of 35-year-old Sarah Ashraf, whose body was discovered at her home by police on Saturday.

Mr Ashraf appeared at Thames Magistrates’ Court this morning and is due to appear at the Old Bailey on Thursday.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Commuter dies after ‘fall from height’ at Canary Wharf station

A person has died at Canary Wharf Station. Pic: Joe Lord

Isle of Dogs death: Victim named as 35-year-old Sarah Ashraf

Sarah Ashraf's body was found at her home in East Ferry Road. Pic: Google

CCTV image released after man stabbed in stomach outside Bow Church station

Police want to speak to this man about a stabbing outside Bow Church DLR station. Picture: BTP

Murder hunt launched after woman found dead in her Isle of Dogs home

Sarah Ashraf's body was found at her home in East Ferry Road. Pic: Google

Second person dies after falling in Canary Wharf

A man has died after falling in a shopping centre in Canary Wharf. Picture: Geoff Marshall

Most Read

Police called after clothes rail falls on customers at Asda store

#includeImage($article, 225)

Mystery surrounds future of popular American diner

#includeImage($article, 225)

Dramatic scenes at Hemsby and Scratby as tides tear in to coast

#includeImage($article, 225)

Forecasters warn of flooding risk as 50mph winds hit Norfolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

Winds to whip up overnight and flood warnings remain for Broads villages and A47

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Brophy: We want Wembley trip in FA Trophy

Leyton Orient winger James Brophy drills the ball home for O's second goal against Beaconsfield Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Wapping women ease past Crostyx in first game of New Year

The latest news from the local hockey scene (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Captain sure ‘very happy’ Orient pair Koroma and Bonne will stay focused

Leyton Orient players Jordan Maguire-Drew, Jobi McAnuff (centre) and Macauley Bonne (right) talk during a break in the Salford City match (pic: Simon O'Connor).

West Ham new boy Silva looks for golden future after first start

West Ham United's Xande Silva (right) in action with Birmingham City's Wes Harding during the Emirates FA Cup, third round match at London Stadium.

East London thirds begin New Year with victory

The latest news from the local hockey scene (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists