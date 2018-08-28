Isle of Dogs death: Man charged with sister’s murder

Khalid Ashraf, 32, of East Ferry Road, Isle of Dogs, appeared at Thames Magistrates Court this morning. He is due to appear at the Old Bailey on Thursday. Picture: Google. Google

A man has been charged with murdering his sister.

Neighbours expressed their sadness and shock at the death. Picture: JON KING Neighbours expressed their sadness and shock at the death. Picture: JON KING

Khalid Ashraf, 32, of East Ferry Road, Isle of Dogs, was charged today (January 8) with the murder of 35-year-old Sarah Ashraf, whose body was discovered at her home by police on Saturday.

Mr Ashraf appeared at Thames Magistrates’ Court this morning and is due to appear at the Old Bailey on Thursday.