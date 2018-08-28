Man, 46, charged with the murder of Asma Begum in Poplar

Asma Begum was found dead on Friday. Pic: Met Police Archant

A woman found dead at a flat in Poplar on Friday has been named today as Asma Begum.

Police and paramedics were called to an address in City Island Way, where they found the 31-year-old with a neck injury.

She was pronounced dead at the scene just before 4.15pm.

Jalal Uddin, 46, was today charged with her murder.

Uddin, who was arrested yesterday, will appear in custody at Thames Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.