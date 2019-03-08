Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Chef charged with the murder of his estranged wife and their two children appears in court

PUBLISHED: 12:13 10 April 2019

Mohammed Abdul Shakur appeared at the Old Bailey today. Picture: Google

Mohammed Abdul Shakur appeared at the Old Bailey today. Picture: Google

Google

A Bangladeshi chef will face trial for the murders of his estranged wife and their two children more than a decade ago.

Mohammed Abdul Shakur, 45, allegedly asphyxiated his wife Juli Begum, 26, strangled five-year-old Anika Khanum with a ligature and stamped on Thanha, aged six, in December 2006..

You may also want to watch:

Mrs Begum and her young daughters were found dead at the family home in Nelson Street, Whitechapel, the following month after concerns were raised for their welfare.

Shakur was extradited back to the UK from India last week and appeared at the Old Bailey charged with their murders today.

Judge Richard Marks QC set a three-week trial to start on October 2, with a plea hearing on June 26.

The defendant, who appeared via video link from Pentonville prison, was remanded into custody.

Most Read

Nazia Begum’s husband guilty at Old Bailey of her murder at home in Bow while children slept

Nazia Begum Ali... tragic mum-of-two murdered at 25 in her home in Bow. Picrture: Met Police

Did you capture Vallance Road traffic accident with OAP on your dashcam?

Vallance Road in Whitechapel... where pedestrian, 75, was in road accident with lorry outsdie petrol station, 10.15pm, April 8. Picture: Google

Drug dens closed down in Whitechapel after Met Police raids off Commercial Road

Hessel Street, off Commercial Road, scene of drugs raids on four premises involving 40 Met Police officers. Picture: Google

Jailed: Man who spat at bus passenger who challenged homophobic comments

Abdi Ahmed Shire. Picture: City of London Police

Halifax’s Clarke happy to finally get chance to thank Orient fans

Halifax Town defender Nathan Clarke applauds the Leyton Orient fans on his return to Brisbane Road (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Most Read

Nazia Begum’s husband guilty at Old Bailey of her murder at home in Bow while children slept

Nazia Begum Ali... tragic mum-of-two murdered at 25 in her home in Bow. Picrture: Met Police

Did you capture Vallance Road traffic accident with OAP on your dashcam?

Vallance Road in Whitechapel... where pedestrian, 75, was in road accident with lorry outsdie petrol station, 10.15pm, April 8. Picture: Google

Drug dens closed down in Whitechapel after Met Police raids off Commercial Road

Hessel Street, off Commercial Road, scene of drugs raids on four premises involving 40 Met Police officers. Picture: Google

Jailed: Man who spat at bus passenger who challenged homophobic comments

Abdi Ahmed Shire. Picture: City of London Police

Halifax’s Clarke happy to finally get chance to thank Orient fans

Halifax Town defender Nathan Clarke applauds the Leyton Orient fans on his return to Brisbane Road (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Latest from the East London Advertiser

West Ham defender still learning from first Premier League season

West Ham United's Ryan Fredericks (left) and Chelsea's Emerson Palmieri battle for the ball

Chef charged with the murder of his estranged wife and their two children appears in court

Mohammed Abdul Shakur appeared at the Old Bailey today. Picture: Google

Orient coach Edinburgh praised excellent display in Eastleigh win

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh issues instructions from the touchline against Halifax Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).

New bid for neighbourhood plan to control Isle of Dogs ‘excessive development’ after first attempt was ‘torpedoed’

Hugh developments outstripping infrastructure on Isle of Dogs. Picture: Neighbourhood Forum

Late Leyton Orient fight back sends them top of the National League

Leyton Orient youngster Josh Koroma celebrates after scoring the O's first goal at Brisbane Road (pic: Simon O'Connor).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists