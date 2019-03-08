Chef charged with the murder of his estranged wife and their two children appears in court

A Bangladeshi chef will face trial for the murders of his estranged wife and their two children more than a decade ago.

Mohammed Abdul Shakur, 45, allegedly asphyxiated his wife Juli Begum, 26, strangled five-year-old Anika Khanum with a ligature and stamped on Thanha, aged six, in December 2006..

Mrs Begum and her young daughters were found dead at the family home in Nelson Street, Whitechapel, the following month after concerns were raised for their welfare.

Shakur was extradited back to the UK from India last week and appeared at the Old Bailey charged with their murders today.

Judge Richard Marks QC set a three-week trial to start on October 2, with a plea hearing on June 26.

The defendant, who appeared via video link from Pentonville prison, was remanded into custody.