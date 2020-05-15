Man charged with Whitechapel shop robbery

A man has been charged with a robbery in Whitechapel.

Belal Ali, 36, of Princelet Street, Spitalfields, was arrested and charged with robbery on Thursday, May 14.

The charge relates to an incident which took place on November 16 at MS Express newsagents in Osborn Street, just off Whitechapel High Street.

Mr Ali was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Friday, May 15.