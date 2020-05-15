Search

Advanced search

Man charged with Whitechapel shop robbery

PUBLISHED: 11:17 15 May 2020

Police charge 36-year-old man with Whitechapel robbery. Picture: Met Police

Police charge 36-year-old man with Whitechapel robbery. Picture: Met Police

MPS

A man has been charged with a robbery in Whitechapel.

You may also want to watch:

Belal Ali, 36, of Princelet Street, Spitalfields, was arrested and charged with robbery on Thursday, May 14.

The charge relates to an incident which took place on November 16 at MS Express newsagents in Osborn Street, just off Whitechapel High Street.

Mr Ali was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Friday, May 15.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East London Advertiser. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Guilty: Ahmed brothers preying on women at night in Shoreditch including kidnap and rape

Jailed rapist Nazmul Ahmed (left), described by a judge as a

Young baker recognised on the streets of Tower Hamlets following successful YouTube channel

Georgie Wright, a 9-year-old baker who has set up his own YouTube channel during the lockdown period. Picture: Jodie Brown

100-year-old walking laps of Bow garden throughout Ramadan to raise thousands for Covid victims

Dabirul Islam Choudhury, 100, is walking laps of his communal garden in Bow. Picture: Ramadan Family Commitment

Five arrested in connection with Stepney Green stabbing

Police charge 36-year-old man with Whitechapel robbery. Picture: Met Police

Leading Tower Hamlets figures react to findings which lay bare the impact of coronavirus on BAME community

Mayor of Tower Hamlets John Biggs. Picture: Tower Hamlets Council

Most Read

Guilty: Ahmed brothers preying on women at night in Shoreditch including kidnap and rape

Jailed rapist Nazmul Ahmed (left), described by a judge as a

Young baker recognised on the streets of Tower Hamlets following successful YouTube channel

Georgie Wright, a 9-year-old baker who has set up his own YouTube channel during the lockdown period. Picture: Jodie Brown

100-year-old walking laps of Bow garden throughout Ramadan to raise thousands for Covid victims

Dabirul Islam Choudhury, 100, is walking laps of his communal garden in Bow. Picture: Ramadan Family Commitment

Five arrested in connection with Stepney Green stabbing

Police charge 36-year-old man with Whitechapel robbery. Picture: Met Police

Bethnal Green and Bow MP says BAME community must be better protected against coronavirus

Rushanara Ali, MP for Bethnal Green and Bow. Picture: Rushanara Ali

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Kane: Players awaiting guidance before deciding on return

England's Harry Kane celebrates (pic Mike Egerton/PA)

FA Whole Game System ‘making grassroots game more effective’

The FA Whole Game System is making things more effective for the grassroots game

Coronavirus: Summer rugby internationals postponed

England's Owen Farrell (left) during a training session at Pennyhill Park, Bagshot.

Man charged with Whitechapel shop robbery

Police charge 36-year-old man with Whitechapel robbery. Picture: Met Police

Tube and bus fares set to rise as TfL Rail and c2c resume full service

Tube journeys have fallen by 95per cent and bus use by 85pc. Picture: PA
Drive 24