Man in critical condition after suffering head injury in Whitechapel

The man, believed to be in his 40s, was found unconscious in Nelson Street. Picture: Google Maps Google Maps

A man is in a critical condition after being found unconscious in the street with a head injury.

Officers were called to Nelson Street, Whitechapel, shortly after 10.30pm yesterday (Tuesday, November 19) where they found the injured man.

He was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.

Police are trying to establish how the man, believed to be in his 40s, was injured.

There have been no arrests.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting 10007/19 Nov.