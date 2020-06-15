Search

Man found in Poplar with facial injuries after substance thrown at him

PUBLISHED: 13:55 15 June 2020 | UPDATED: 13:55 15 June 2020

The man was found in East India Dock Road. Picture: Google Maps

The man was found in East India Dock Road. Picture: Google Maps

Google Maps

A man was taken to hospital with facial injuries after a substance was thrown at him.

The man, in his 20s, was found in East India Dock Road, Poplar at around 12.20pm yesterday (Sunday, June 14).

A police spokesperson said the nature of the substance, as well as the exact location of the attack, remains unknown.

The victim’s injuries are said to be non life-threatening.

Enquiries continue, and anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting CAD3672/14Jun, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

