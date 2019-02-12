Poplar man appears in court after World Cup win ambulance roof dance

A man alleged to have damaged an ambulance car by dancing on its roof in the wake of England’s World Cup victory has appeared in court.

Perry Kangyue Jian, of Wharfside Point South, Prestons Road, Poplar, faced one allegation of destroying property during a hearing at Inner London Crown Court on Monday.

Footage showing a group of people climbing on top of the vehicle parked close to Borough Market following England’s 2-0 win over Sweden on July 7 last year went viral on social media.

The ambulance’s bonnet and windscreen were damaged with dents and scuffs made on its roof as a result of it being used as an impromptu stage.

Mr Jian denies the charges along with Larissa Bell, 21, from East Kilbride, Glasgow; Scott Dennett, 25, from Thornton-Cleveleys, Lancashire and James Elton, 27, from West Hampstead.

Jim Sturman QC, acting for Mr Elton, said his client accepted that he was the man pictured in the footage.

But his dance moves were described as “a soft shoe shuffle” that would not have caused any damage.

The trial is due to start on June 24.