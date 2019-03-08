Man stabbed in Poplar

A man has been taken to hospital after being stabbed in Poplar.

Police were called to New Village Avenue at around 11.15pm yesterday (Wednesday, September 18) where they found the 25-year-old suffering from a stab wound.

His condition is not known.

Officers from the Central East Command Unit have launched an investigation, and no arrests have been made.

Anyone who saw what happened or has information is asked to call 101 quoting ref 9177/18Sep