Search

Advanced search

Man stabbed in Poplar

PUBLISHED: 08:12 19 September 2019

A man was stabbed in New Village Avenue, Poplar. Picture: Google Maps

A man was stabbed in New Village Avenue, Poplar. Picture: Google Maps

Google Maps

A man has been taken to hospital after being stabbed in Poplar.

Police were called to New Village Avenue at around 11.15pm yesterday (Wednesday, September 18) where they found the 25-year-old suffering from a stab wound.

You may also want to watch:

His condition is not known.

Officers from the Central East Command Unit have launched an investigation, and no arrests have been made.

Anyone who saw what happened or has information is asked to call 101 quoting ref 9177/18Sep

Most Read

Jailed: Teenager who stabbed man seven times in ‘extremely aggressive’ attack

Mohammed Amjad Ali has been jailed for 15 years. Picture: Met Police

Sentencing of Bethnal Green road rage knifeman adjourned for psychiatric reports

Keith Driver will be sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court. Pic: Ken Mears

Mayor Khan takes stand to protect EU Londoners from Brexit ‘settled status’ shambles

Mayor Sadiq Khan opens City Hall to EU Londoners. Pictures: Mike Brooke (inset) and Tom Simpson

Watches worth £13k stolen from Liverpool Street jewellers

Police would like to speak to this man. Picture: BTP

Desperate search by Centrepoint looking east for spare land to help London’s homeless youth

Tower Hamlets Mayor John Biggs' is buttonholed by Centrepoint in search for any spare land. Picture: Mike Brooke

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Jailed: Teenager who stabbed man seven times in ‘extremely aggressive’ attack

Mohammed Amjad Ali has been jailed for 15 years. Picture: Met Police

Sentencing of Bethnal Green road rage knifeman adjourned for psychiatric reports

Keith Driver will be sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court. Pic: Ken Mears

Mayor Khan takes stand to protect EU Londoners from Brexit ‘settled status’ shambles

Mayor Sadiq Khan opens City Hall to EU Londoners. Pictures: Mike Brooke (inset) and Tom Simpson

Watches worth £13k stolen from Liverpool Street jewellers

Police would like to speak to this man. Picture: BTP

Desperate search by Centrepoint looking east for spare land to help London’s homeless youth

Tower Hamlets Mayor John Biggs' is buttonholed by Centrepoint in search for any spare land. Picture: Mike Brooke

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Man stabbed in Poplar

A man was stabbed in New Village Avenue, Poplar. Picture: Google Maps

Whitechapel shop loses licence over claims it sold laughing gas to customers

The 24/7 Off Licence was stripped of its licence by Tower Hamlets Council. Picture: Tower Hamlets Trading Standards

Cricket: Ten Doeschate delights as Essex return to top

Essex captain Ryan ten Doeschate deep in thought during Essex CCC vs Surrey CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 18th September 2019

Cricket: Harmer’s magnificent seven puts Essex on title brink

Simon Harmer of Essex celebrates taking the wicket of Ollie Pope during Essex CCC vs Surrey CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 18th September 2019

Brill insists Orient must put it right after Crewe defeat

Kelland Watts & keeper Dean Brill
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists