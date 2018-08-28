Search

Jailed: Man who fractured teenager’s skull in wine bottle attack

PUBLISHED: 14:19 08 February 2019

Dennis Boateng has been jailed for 13 years. Picture: City of London Police

City of London Police

A “dangerous” man who fractured a teenager’s skull by hitting him with a wine bottle as he waited to cross the road has been jailed for 13 years.

Dennis Boateng caught on CCTV with a wine bottle. Picture: City of London PoliceDennis Boateng caught on CCTV with a wine bottle. Picture: City of London Police

Inner London Crown Court heard how Dennis Boateng approached the 17-year-old on July 17 last year as he waited to cross Aldgate High Street.

Boateng, 32, of Eastbourne, East Sussex, hit the teenager from behind with the bottle, sending him staggering forward into the road. Boateng then ran off.

The teenager suffered a fractured skull as a result of the attack and required surgery to release the pressure from two blood clots.

The following day, July 28, Boateng approached another young man in Lower Thames Street.

The 21-year-old reported seeing a man pointing a wine bottle at him while he stood on an island in the middle of the carriageway.

CCTV footage revealed this to be Boateng, who was then seen to cross the road and stand next to the man.

He recalled Boateng saying: “You see that pavement, you see your head,” and lifted his clothing to reveal two empty wine bottles in his waistband.

Boateng then said: “I’m going to walk off in this direction. If I feel anything, you know what’s going to happen”, before crossing the road and walking off.

Boateng was convicted of grievous bodily harm with intent in relation to the attack on the teenager and sentenced to 13 years in prison.

He was also handed a concurrent three month sentence for common assault for the threat against the 21-year-old.

Det Con Alex Wilson, who led the investigation for the City of London Police, said: “Boateng is a dangerous individual, who has committed despicable acts of violence which will not be tolerated.

“We are committed to helping people stay safe as they go about their daily lives within the City.

“Thanks to the hard work of our officers, Boateng won’t be endangering anyone else anytime soon.”

