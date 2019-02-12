Search

Man threatened Muslim woman because she was dressed in western clothing

PUBLISHED: 17:52 28 February 2019 | UPDATED: 18:03 28 February 2019

Mohammed Amin has been given an 18 month community orrder. Pic: Met Police

Police are urging Muslim women who have been intimidated or threatened for wearing western clothing to come forward.

Detectives have made the appeal after a man was today sentenced for threatening a female worker at a health centre in Bromley-By-Bow because of the way she was dressed.

Snaresbrook Crown Court heard Mohammed Amin also hurled abuse at a doctor he believed was a Christian and threatened him with violence if he was reported to police.

The 37-year-old, from Walthamstow, entered St Andrew’s Health Centre and gave a note to the Muslim worker stating that she was not following the Islamic dress code.

When her colleague confronted him he made threats towards the woman he gave the note to before targeting the doctor.

Today he was sentenced to an 18 month community order after being convicted of two counts of racially/religiously aggravated Section 4 Public Order Act offences against NHS staff on February 7.

Det Con Ami Henderson of the Met’s Central East Command Unit said: “We believe Amin regularly approached Muslim women, or women he perceived to be Muslim, in Tower Hamlets and confronted them about their appearance.

“I commend the two victims at the health centre for coming forward and giving evidence at court.

“Anyone else who has been confronted in this way is asked to call police on 101.”

Amin will also have to complete a 10 day rehabilitation requirement, 100 hours unpaid work and pay costs of £85.00.

