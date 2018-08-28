Man sprayed with ammonia in Bow
PUBLISHED: 08:07 28 December 2018 | UPDATED: 09:25 28 December 2018
Archant
A man was the victim of an ammonia attack in Roman Road in Bow.
Last night, a substance, believed to be ammonia, was thrown at the 29-year-old in the area between Cardigan Road and Roman Road.
Police officers called the London Ambulance Service at 5.43pm. The victim was taken to hospital and his injuries aren’t believed to be serious.
There has been no arrest and enquiries continue to establish the circumstances.
Earlier on Thursday in an unrelated incident, a 21-year-old was rushed to hospital after a corrosive substance was thrown at him in Stoke Newington High Street. His injuries aren’t being treated as life threatening nor life changing.