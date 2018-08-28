Shop worker suffers potentially life-changing injuries in ammonia attack

A shop worker has been left with potentially life-changing injuries after being sprayed in the face with ammonia.

The 29-year-old was in Cardigan Road, Bow, pursuing a woman he suspected of shoplifting from the store he worked at when a man sprayed a noxious substance in his face.

The incident, which took place at around 5.45pm on Thursday, December 27, left the victim with serious injuries.

The attacker is described as a white man in his 20s, with short blond or ginger hair. He was wearing jeans and a dark coloured jacket.

Police are appealing for anyone who was in the area who has information on what happened or the identity of the attacker to call 101, quoting CAD 4848/27DEC18.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.