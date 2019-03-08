Murder hunt launched after man stabbed in Bow Common dies

A murder hunt is underway following the death of a man who was stabbed in Bow Common yesterday afternoon.

The 23-year-old victim, who has been named locally as Alom, was one of two men who were stabbed in St Paul's Way at round 4.30pm.

He was rushed to hospital but died a few hours later.

The second man, who is aged 25, suffered lesser injuries and is currently in hospital.

The victim's next of kin have been informed and a post mortem will take place in due course.

There have been no arrests and detectives are asking any witnesses or anyone with information to call 101 quoting CAD 5291/may26 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.