Death of man found near Tower Hill station is not suspicious
PUBLISHED: 07:42 27 March 2019 | UPDATED: 07:42 27 March 2019
Archant
The death of a man who died after he was found unconscious near Tower Hill station is not being treated as suspicious.
The 43-year-old died in hospital after he was found on February 17 at around 8.30am.
A post-mortem deemed he died from a trauma to his head.
Police had made a witness appeal to identify him following his death.
His family have been informed but they have requested his name is not released.
An inquest into the death has opened and adjourned.