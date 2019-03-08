Suspended sentence for man who punched Tube passenger and racially abused police officer

Ali Naimul Hoque was arrested at Bethnal Green station. Picture: Google Maps Google Maps

A man who punched a Tube passenger then racially abused the police officer who arrested him has been handed a suspended sentence.

Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court heard how Ali Naimul Hoque claimed to have downed two litres of vodka and taken a cocktail of drugs before he stumbled into Bethnal Green station on July 14.

A member of staff spotted him walking erratically near the ticket barrier and asked Hoque, of Castleview Gardens, Ilford, to get some fresh air before travelling.

The 27-year-old took offence to this and barged into the staff booth where he grabbed the man by the collar and threatened to kill him.

The employee retreated into the control room and called the police.

Hoque, meanwhile, stumbled towards the platform where, unprovoked, he punched a waiting passenger.

When British Transport Police arrived to arrest Hoque, he racially abused the officer a number of times.

He was subsequently charged with two counts of assault by beating and one count of a racially aggravated public order offence, which he admitted at court.

Hoque was given a 12 month prison sentence, suspended for 24 months. He was also given a four week curfew requiring him to be at home between 8pm and 8am, and must pay £250 compensation and a £122 victim surcharge.

Pc Luke Dear, from the British Transport Police, said: "Hoque's excuse of drinking excessive amounts of vodka is inexcusable, his violent and offensive actions were totally unacceptable.

"Violence on the rail network, particularly against members of staff who are simply doing their job, will never be tolerated.

"I hope that this sentence acts as a clear warning to Hoque, further such behaviour will result in him spending time behind bars."

Siwan Hayward, director of compliance and policing at TfL, added: "Hoque's behaviour was disgusting and an unacceptable way to behave towards our staff and customers.

"Everyone has the right to go about their day without fear or intimidation and we do not tolerate any form of physical or verbal assault.

"We work closely with the police and their workplace violence units to ensure that any assault on our staff is fully investigated and perpetrators brought to justice as quickly as possible."