Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Suspended sentence for man who punched Tube passenger and racially abused police officer

PUBLISHED: 12:00 12 August 2019

Ali Naimul Hoque was arrested at Bethnal Green station. Picture: Google Maps

Ali Naimul Hoque was arrested at Bethnal Green station. Picture: Google Maps

Google Maps

A man who punched a Tube passenger then racially abused the police officer who arrested him has been handed a suspended sentence.

Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court heard how Ali Naimul Hoque claimed to have downed two litres of vodka and taken a cocktail of drugs before he stumbled into Bethnal Green station on July 14.

A member of staff spotted him walking erratically near the ticket barrier and asked Hoque, of Castleview Gardens, Ilford, to get some fresh air before travelling.

The 27-year-old took offence to this and barged into the staff booth where he grabbed the man by the collar and threatened to kill him.

The employee retreated into the control room and called the police.

Hoque, meanwhile, stumbled towards the platform where, unprovoked, he punched a waiting passenger.

When British Transport Police arrived to arrest Hoque, he racially abused the officer a number of times.

You may also want to watch:

He was subsequently charged with two counts of assault by beating and one count of a racially aggravated public order offence, which he admitted at court.

Hoque was given a 12 month prison sentence, suspended for 24 months. He was also given a four week curfew requiring him to be at home between 8pm and 8am, and must pay £250 compensation and a £122 victim surcharge.

Pc Luke Dear, from the British Transport Police, said: "Hoque's excuse of drinking excessive amounts of vodka is inexcusable, his violent and offensive actions were totally unacceptable.

"Violence on the rail network, particularly against members of staff who are simply doing their job, will never be tolerated.

"I hope that this sentence acts as a clear warning to Hoque, further such behaviour will result in him spending time behind bars."

Siwan Hayward, director of compliance and policing at TfL, added: "Hoque's behaviour was disgusting and an unacceptable way to behave towards our staff and customers.

"Everyone has the right to go about their day without fear or intimidation and we do not tolerate any form of physical or verbal assault.

"We work closely with the police and their workplace violence units to ensure that any assault on our staff is fully investigated and perpetrators brought to justice as quickly as possible."

Most Read

Suspended sentence for man who punched Tube passenger and racially abused police officer

Ali Naimul Hoque was arrested at Bethnal Green station. Picture: Google Maps

NHS staff face growing violence in east London’s hospitals

The Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel. Picture: Barts NHS Trust

Bid to prevent more Tower Hamlets election fraud with new checks on who’s registered to vote

Tackling voter fraud... new Tower Hamlets electoral register. Picture: Mike Brooke

Man, 22, dies after Isle of Dogs motorcycle crash

A 22-year-old man has died after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a bollard on Westferry Road at the junction with Gaverick Mews. Picture: Google street view

Tower Hamlets and Hackney rehearse for 2021 national census countdown

Dipen Rajyaguru... looking forward to meeting people for census rehersal in Tower Hamlets. Picture: Office for National Statistics (inset) and Google

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Suspended sentence for man who punched Tube passenger and racially abused police officer

Ali Naimul Hoque was arrested at Bethnal Green station. Picture: Google Maps

NHS staff face growing violence in east London’s hospitals

The Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel. Picture: Barts NHS Trust

Bid to prevent more Tower Hamlets election fraud with new checks on who’s registered to vote

Tackling voter fraud... new Tower Hamlets electoral register. Picture: Mike Brooke

Man, 22, dies after Isle of Dogs motorcycle crash

A 22-year-old man has died after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a bollard on Westferry Road at the junction with Gaverick Mews. Picture: Google street view

Tower Hamlets and Hackney rehearse for 2021 national census countdown

Dipen Rajyaguru... looking forward to meeting people for census rehersal in Tower Hamlets. Picture: Office for National Statistics (inset) and Google

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Campbell pinpoints opener as key to Macclesfield’s win over Orient

Macclesfield Town goalkeeper Owen Evans prevents Leyton Orient scoring (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Jones reveals England squad for Rugby World Cup

England head coach Eddie Jones

West Ham suffer another opening day mauling

West Ham United's Declan Rice (left) and Manchester City's Oleksandr Zinchenko battle for the ball during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Suspended sentence for man who punched Tube passenger and racially abused police officer

Ali Naimul Hoque was arrested at Bethnal Green station. Picture: Google Maps

Bid to prevent more Tower Hamlets election fraud with new checks on who’s registered to vote

Tackling voter fraud... new Tower Hamlets electoral register. Picture: Mike Brooke
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists