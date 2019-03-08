Jailed: Man who spat at bus passenger who challenged homophobic comments

A man who spat at a bus passenger after being challenged about his homophobic comments has been jailed for 16 weeks.

City of London Magistrates’ Court heard how Abdi Ahmed Shire, of Turin Street, Shoreditch, boarded a 205 bus in the early hours of November 24 last year.

He sat on the top deck and immediately became verbally abusive, spitting towards other passengers and making comments suggesting gay people should die.

When challenged by a passenger, 31-year-old Shire continued to shout homophobic comments and spat three times at the passenger.

The bus was met by officers in Aldgate and Shire was arrested.

He was found guilty of assault and last week was handed his jail sentence.

He has also been ordered to pay £100 compensation.

Det Con Robin Norris praised the bravery of the passenger for challenging Shire and added: “Hate crime will not go unpunished.”