Jailed: ‘Dangerous’ Poplar paedophile found with hundreds of indecent images of children

Brian Wood of Goodway Gardens, Poplar, had more than 400 incident images of children on his phone, including some he had taken himself. Picture: Essex Police Archant

A “dangerous” paedophile from Poplar who was caught with more than 400 indecent images of children has been jailed.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Brian Wood, 38, of Goodway Gardens, was sentenced to five years and four months imprisonment at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday, October 23 after the images were found on his phone.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Mark Peacock, from the Colchester child abuse investigation team, said: “Brian Wood is a dangerous sexual predator who poses a very real risk to children.”

Wood was arrested when Essex Police raided a property in Winsley Road, Colchester on November 19 last year after gaining information the internet connection at the address had been used to access indecent images of children.

Officers from the police online investigation team (POLIT) seized Wood’s phone containing the images and video, including some he had taken himself.

You may also want to watch:

Essex Police said all the children involved in the images have been identified.

Wood was later charged with possession of indecent images of children, two counts of making indecent images of children, attempting to distribute an indecent image, and sexual activity with a child.

He pleaded guilty to all charges in July before his sentencing last week.

Det Con Peacock said: “(Wood) had the audacity to claim during interview to be a paedophile hunter himself and wanted to expose the people who exploited and abused young children.

“His offending was discovered by some excellent work conducted by the POLIT where his true motives were uncovered.

“This conviction is the result of some excellent work between some of our different teams and emphasises we will catch and bring those to justice who exploit young vulnerable children in the community.”