‘I appeal to cyclist to come forward’ pleads sister of Peter McCrombie after Bow Road fatality

Pedestrian Peter McCrombie, 72, who died in hospital after being hit by bike in Bow Road on July 3, 2020. Picture: Met Police MPS

The family of pedestrian Peter McCombie who died in hospital after being struck by a bicycle at a crossing in Bow Road have appealed for the cyclist involved who didn’t stop to come forward.

Cyclist caught on CCTV who didn't stop after fatal incident in Bow Road. Picture: Met Police Cyclist caught on CCTV who didn't stop after fatal incident in Bow Road. Picture: Met Police

The 72-year-old pedestrian was injured outside Thames Magistrates’ Court on July 3 — but the cyclist involved just rode on, then dumped his bike and ran off.

Police have been appealing to the cyclist to come forward who was caught on CCTV in the Bow Road — then later seen running through a car park after abandoning his bike somewhere.

Peter was treated by paramedics at the scene for head injuries at about 5pm on Friday, July 3, then taken to hospital where he died on July 11.

Snapshot of bearded man seen running through car park... but where's the bike? Picture: Met Police Snapshot of bearded man seen running through car park... but where's the bike? Picture: Met Police

“It is hard to put into words the effect losing Peter has had on our family,” his sister Christine said. “It is incredibly difficult to process his death especially in these circumstances when we know that the person involved has not come forward.

“I would ask the cyclist personally, please speak to police. Please do the right thing, for Peter and our family. In our position I know you would want the same.”

Police first appealed for the cyclist to come forward through the East London Advertiser on July 13, two days after Peter died, and again on July 19 when they found CCTV images of him on his bike in Bow Road.

A11 Bow Road... where Peter McCombie was injured and died 7 days later in hospital after hit by bike that didn't stop. Picture: Google A11 Bow Road... where Peter McCombie was injured and died 7 days later in hospital after hit by bike that didn't stop. Picture: Google

But the bearded cyclist hasn’t yet contacted them and no arrests have been made, Scotland Yard said today.

Anyone who recognises the man is being urged by detectives to contact the Met’s Serious Collision Investigation unit.

Det Insp Julie Trodden said: “This is an incredibly tragic incident that has left a family devastated and the person responsible has still not yet come forward.

Cyclist seen in Bow Road detectives want to question after pedestrian Peter McCrombie, 72, later died in hospital. Picture: Met Police Cyclist seen in Bow Road detectives want to question after pedestrian Peter McCrombie, 72, later died in hospital. Picture: Met Police

“This man cycled off from the scene, but from photos we can see he abandoned his bike and then ran off.”

Detectives are also appealing for anyone who knows where the bike is to come forward as “it is vital evidence”.

The detective chief added: “Any information, even if it is just the street where he was seen, could be crucial.

“I appeal directly to the cyclist involved to come forward to assist this investigation but, more importantly, to provide answers to the victim’s family who are grieving the tragic loss of a loved one.”

Witnesses to the incident in Bow Road around 5pm on Friday, July 3, or may have seen the events immediately before or after, or anyone with dashcam footage, are being urged to call police on 020 8597 4874 or dial 101 or go on a Twitter @MetCC, quoting reference Cad 5779/03Jul. Information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.