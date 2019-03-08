Search

Three men charged with attack that has left delivery driver fighting for his life

PUBLISHED: 07:22 25 June 2019 | UPDATED: 07:29 25 June 2019

The attack took place in Globe Road. Picture: Google

The attack took place in Globe Road. Picture: Google

Archant

Three men have been charged following a violent attack in Bethnal Green that has left a delivery driver fighting for his life.

The 26-year-old victim, who police said only arrived in the UK a few months ago, was left in critical condition after he was assaulted in Globe Road on Monday, May 27.

Mohammed Ifzal Hussain, 25, Mohammed Mokbul Alam, 25, both of Woodall Close, Poplar, and Mohammed Sanwar Hossain, 19, of Daling Way, Bow, are accused of attempted murder and GBH with intent.

They will appear before Thames Magistrates' Court today.

Detectives are still investigating the attack and anyone with information is asked to contact officers on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

