Group jailed for Cable Street stabbing after drug-related feud

Four men have been jailed for a collective total of 70 years after they brutally attacked a man on Cable Street, Shadwell. Picture: Google/MPS. Google/MPS

Four men have been jailed for a total of 70 years for attempted murder after they attacked a man on Cable Street in Shadwell.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

These four men have been jailed for the attack. Clockwise from top left: Mohammed Habib Ali, Alomgir Shahriyar, Alomgir Shahriyar and Shakeel Chowdhury. Picture: MPS. These four men have been jailed for the attack. Clockwise from top left: Mohammed Habib Ali, Alomgir Shahriyar, Alomgir Shahriyar and Shakeel Chowdhury. Picture: MPS.

On the day of the crime, June 1, 2018, Sallah Ali, from Bigland Street was stopped and searched by police and accused the victim of setting him up.

Afterwards, Ali called two of his co-attackers. At around half five he called the victim, accusing him of being a snitch and asked to meet him.

Half an hour later, the pair met only to have the three other men emerge.

In seconds he was stabbed numerous times and collapsed in the street. Emergency services were called and he was rushed to hospital.

The four suspects fled the scene in a mini-cab. They later called the victim's family.

One of the attackers, Mohammed Habib Ali of Shadwell Gardens, admitted that they attacked the victim. Others in the group threatened the family not to speak to the police.

All the suspects were later arrested and charged.

Detective Constable Megan Bushell of the Central East Command Unit said: "This was a shocking attack in the middle of a busy street in broad daylight.

"The victim received multiple stab wounds and, according to the surgeon who operated on him, if he had arrived at hospital seconds later he would have died. He has received injuries that will stay with him for life, leaving him no longer able to walk.

"Violence has no place on our streets - I hope these convictions send a strong message that it will not be tolerated and those responsible will be arrested and put before the courts."

Three of the men were convicted of attempted murder.

Alomgir Shahriyar, 23, of Compton Avenue in East Ham, was jailed for 24 years.

Mohammed Habib Ali is 23 and from Shadwell Gardens, Shadwell. He was jailed for 23 years and six months.

Shakeel Chowdhury, 22, of Jeremiah Road, Poplar was jailed for 22 years.

Sallah Uddin Ali, 19 of Bigland Street, Shadwell, was found guilty of grievous bodily harm for his part in the attack and sentenced to 10 years imprisonment in a young offenders institute.