Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Judge rules woman with learning difficulties can consent to sex with husband

PUBLISHED: 07:00 18 July 2019

The decision was made at the Court of Protection. Picture: Google Maps

The decision was made at the Court of Protection. Picture: Google Maps

Google Maps

A judge has overturned a ruling that a Tower Hamlets woman with learning difficulties is no longer able to consent to making love with her husband of more than 25 years.

Mr Justice Hayden was told that a specialist had concluded that the woman's mental health had reached the stage where she was no longer capable of understanding the "sexual act".

The woman's husband had initially offered to give an undertaking not to have sex with her.

You may also want to watch:

But the judge said evidence had to be explored in detail before decisions were made.

He has now concluded that the "preponderant evidence" suggests that the woman has the mental capacity to consent to a sexual relationship with her husband.

Mr Justice Hayden had analysed the woman's case at hearings in the Court of Protection, where issues involving people who lack the mental capacity to make decisions are considered, in London.

He said the woman cannot be identified in media reports but has named Tower Hamlets Council as the authority involved.

Mr Justice Hayden said in his ruling: "The local authority may wish to consider a reassessment of (her) capacity in the light of this judgment."

Most Read

Millionaire sentenced for laundering £800k out of home

Shunjian Jiang was sentenced at Southwark Crown Court last Firday for running an illegal money service business. Picture: HMRC

Guilty: Poplar man who murdered wife after she challenged his gambling addiction

Jalal Uddin has been found guilty of murdering his wife. Picture: Met Police

Smoking safety warning after Isle of Dogs tower block balcony fire

A 13th floor balcony of a residential tower block on Limeharbour in the Isle of Dogs was damaged by fire. Picture: London Fire Brigade.

Arrests made at Bow Extinction Rebellion protest

Police carrying away an Extinction Rebellion protester. Picture: Alanna Byrne

Council homes to be built on site of former Bow children’s home

Artist's impression of the new homes. Picture: Tower Hamlets Council

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Millionaire sentenced for laundering £800k out of home

Shunjian Jiang was sentenced at Southwark Crown Court last Firday for running an illegal money service business. Picture: HMRC

Guilty: Poplar man who murdered wife after she challenged his gambling addiction

Jalal Uddin has been found guilty of murdering his wife. Picture: Met Police

Smoking safety warning after Isle of Dogs tower block balcony fire

A 13th floor balcony of a residential tower block on Limeharbour in the Isle of Dogs was damaged by fire. Picture: London Fire Brigade.

Arrests made at Bow Extinction Rebellion protest

Police carrying away an Extinction Rebellion protester. Picture: Alanna Byrne

Council homes to be built on site of former Bow children’s home

Artist's impression of the new homes. Picture: Tower Hamlets Council

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Rail misery with severe delays on the Overground and Jubilee Line

TfL is reporting severe delays on the Overground and Jubilee Line this morning. Picture: TfL

Judge rules woman with learning difficulties can consent to sex with husband

The decision was made at the Court of Protection. Picture: Google Maps

O’s begin busy period with friendly at Urchins

James Brophy of Leyton Orient celebrates scoring the third goal during Harlow Town vs Leyton Orient with Craig Clay and other team-mates (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

West Ham get their man at last as French striker signs

Sebastien Haller is West Ham's club record signing

Guilty: Poplar man who murdered wife after she challenged his gambling addiction

Jalal Uddin has been found guilty of murdering his wife. Picture: Met Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists