Husband and wife attacked on 108 bus in Poplar

Detectives investigating an unprovoked attack on a married couple travelling on a bus have released CCTV images of a man they want to speak to.

The man and woman, both aged 28, were attacked on a 108 bus between Tunnel Avenue, North Greenwich, and Limehouse Town Hall in Commercial Road after about 7.50pm on October 7 last year.

The suspect pressed the stop bell seconds before punching the woman several times in a completely unprovoked assault which left her with a fractured skull.

When her husband tried to protect her the suspect went for him too causing swelling and bruising to his face.

The thug fled towards Cotton Street, Poplar, after pressing the emergency stop button to open the bus doors.

DC Lorcan Wolujewicz said: “This vicious, unprovoked attack has left the victims very shaken, with one sustaining serious injuries.

“If you have any information which could assist this investigation, please get in touch.”

He is described as a black man with short black hair, no facial hair, around 25-years-old and about 5ft 10ins tall. He was wearing a black jacket and trousers.

Call 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org