Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Husband and wife attacked on 108 bus in Poplar

PUBLISHED: 08:07 26 February 2019 | UPDATED: 08:36 26 February 2019

Detectives investigating an unprovoked attack on a married couple travelling on a bus in Tower Hamlets have released CCTV images of a man they wish to speak to. Picture: MPS

Detectives investigating an unprovoked attack on a married couple travelling on a bus in Tower Hamlets have released CCTV images of a man they wish to speak to. Picture: MPS

Archant

Detectives investigating an unprovoked attack on a married couple travelling on a bus have released CCTV images of a man they want to speak to.

At about 7.30pm on Sunday, October 7, the suspect boarded the route 108 bus at Tunnel Avenue and sat towards the front of the bus. Picture: MPSAt about 7.30pm on Sunday, October 7, the suspect boarded the route 108 bus at Tunnel Avenue and sat towards the front of the bus. Picture: MPS

The man and woman, both aged 28, were attacked on a 108 bus between Tunnel Avenue, North Greenwich, and Limehouse Town Hall in Commercial Road after about 7.50pm on October 7 last year.

The suspect pressed the stop bell seconds before punching the woman several times in a completely unprovoked assault which left her with a fractured skull.

When her husband tried to protect her the suspect went for him too causing swelling and bruising to his face.

The thug fled towards Cotton Street, Poplar, after pressing the emergency stop button to open the bus doors.

DC Lorcan Wolujewicz said: “This vicious, unprovoked attack has left the victims very shaken, with one sustaining serious injuries.

“If you have any information which could assist this investigation, please get in touch.”

He is described as a black man with short black hair, no facial hair, around 25-years-old and about 5ft 10ins tall. He was wearing a black jacket and trousers.

Call 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org

Most Read

Man stabbed to death in Bethnal Green

The victim was stabbed to death in Globe Road today. Pic: Google

Husband and wife attacked on 108 bus in Poplar

Detectives investigating an unprovoked attack on a married couple travelling on a bus in Tower Hamlets have released CCTV images of a man they wish to speak to. Picture: MPS

Boy, 15, stabbed in Limehouse

The teenager was stabbed in Salmon Lane, Limehouse. Pic: Google

Cash-strapped Barts Health spends £2m a month on taxis for patients attending non-emergency appointments

Barts Health runs Newham, The Royal London, Whipps Cross, St Bartholomew�s and Mile End hospitals. Pic: Barts

Police charge 18 people following drug raids across Tower Hamlets, Hackney and Havering

The drugs raids took place across Tower Hamlets, Hackney, Havering. Pic: Met Police.

Most Read

Man stabbed to death in Bethnal Green

The victim was stabbed to death in Globe Road today. Pic: Google

Husband and wife attacked on 108 bus in Poplar

Detectives investigating an unprovoked attack on a married couple travelling on a bus in Tower Hamlets have released CCTV images of a man they wish to speak to. Picture: MPS

Boy, 15, stabbed in Limehouse

The teenager was stabbed in Salmon Lane, Limehouse. Pic: Google

Cash-strapped Barts Health spends £2m a month on taxis for patients attending non-emergency appointments

Barts Health runs Newham, The Royal London, Whipps Cross, St Bartholomew�s and Mile End hospitals. Pic: Barts

Police charge 18 people following drug raids across Tower Hamlets, Hackney and Havering

The drugs raids took place across Tower Hamlets, Hackney, Havering. Pic: Met Police.

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Husband and wife attacked on 108 bus in Poplar

Detectives investigating an unprovoked attack on a married couple travelling on a bus in Tower Hamlets have released CCTV images of a man they wish to speak to. Picture: MPS

Rogue landlords fall foul of Tower Hamlets renters’ charter with record fines

Campaigners picket town hall in 2016 against dodgy landlords which leads to a renters' charter. Picture: Mike Brooke

Edinburgh’s ‘game-changers’ enable O’s to remain on track

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh looks on from the touchline against Blyth Spartans (pic: Simon O'Connor).

West Ham defender: My centre back partnership with Issa Diop is getting stronger and stronger

West Ham United's Javier Hernandez (second bottom right) scores his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Neymar Jr’s Five London qualifier returns to Shoreditch

Brazilian Neymar with five-a-side football teams (Pic: Pitch Marketing)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists