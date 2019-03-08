Arrested man in viral video was given a 'five-stage warning' to cooperate

A Met Police Commander says a man forcefully arrested in Poplar yesterday (Tuesday) - footage of which has gone viral - was given a "five-stage warning" to cooperate.

Footage has been circulated on social media of officers arresting a man on Abbott Road, who police say refused to co-operate with requests to move his car then resisted arrest.

The Met Police says it is "aware of community concerns" about the incident and has referred the matter to a professional standards unit.

In a statement issued this afternoon (Wednesday, July 10), professionalism Commander Mark McEwan said: "The circumstances are that at about 5.30pm, officers attempted to speak with a 38-year-old man about his car.

"It was obstructing the highway in a way that caused a danger to other motorists having to swerve around it onto the wrong side of the road.

"Even those with a disabled badge cause an offence if they obstruct the highway.

"We have today reviewed Body Worn Video, recorded as standard practice by officers at the scene.

"The footage shows the man is asked multiple times to either produce his driving licence or move his vehicle and does not do so.

"The officer speaking to the man gives him a five stage warning - five opportunities to comply with the request made to move the vehicle or he will be arrested for causing an obstruction of the highway.

"Having failed to do so, the officer takes out his handcuffs and begins to arrest the man, who resists.

"The man is subsequently arrested on suspicion of obstruction of the highway, assaulting police and resisting arrest.

"During the incident he became unwell - officers immediately assisted and called an ambulance."

The man was initially taken to hospital as a precaution and remains in custody.

Police say two officers suffered minor injuries.

Commander McEwan said: "I understand how concerning this incident may have looked to those at the scene or people who have viewed social media footage since and it is only right we look in detail at the circumstances of what happened yesterday to ensure confidence in how we police London.

"To that end, the matter has been referred to the Central East Command professional standards unit and we will continue to talk to and listen to the local community to address any concerns."