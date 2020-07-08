Search

Drug raids: 6 arrests in dawn swoops on east London addresses

PUBLISHED: 15:00 08 July 2020

Hoard of cannabis Scotland Yard says was seized in raids on 5 east London addresses. Picture: Met Police

MPS

Six people including two women were arrested in dawn drugs raids in east London.

Police raided five addresses in a series of simultaneous operations early yesterday morning (July 7) led by the Met’s Central East command covering Tower Hamlets and neighbouring Hackney.

The six, all aged between 19 and 28, were arrested on “suspicion of drug supply” offences and were held in custody at an east London police station.

Cannabis and “evidence of drug supply” were said to have been found, according to Scotland Yard.

“We will continue working to disrupt criminal drug markets,” the detective leading the police net said later. “These arrests demonstrate our commitment to tackling drugs and organised crime in the community and the associated violence they’re known to bring.”

The investigation targeted east London’s “gangs and drug dealing” based on intelligence gathering.

The operation also involved the Met’s Territorial Support group and sniffer dogs.

Detectives are now appealing for public help to report anything about drug dealing by dialling 101 or tweeting @MetCC, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

