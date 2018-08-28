Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded
Video

Police appeal after woman sexually assaulted in Tower Hill

PUBLISHED: 13:56 17 December 2018 | UPDATED: 16:36 17 December 2018

Have you seen this man? Picture: Met Police

Have you seen this man? Picture: Met Police

Met Police

Police have today released CCTV footage of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a sexual assault in Tower Hill.

The 23-year-old victim was grabbed her from behind in Royal Mint Street, and forced to the ground by her attacker.

He fled when a white van approached along the road.

The vehicle’s “timely appearance” prevented further harm to the victim, said Det Con Safdar Mahmood from the Met’s Central East Command Unit.

Police would like to trace the man featured in the footage after the incident, which happened at about 6.40pm on September 8.

They describe the suspect as a stocky Asian man aged between 20 and 25 years old, about 5ft 8ins tall. He had black wavy hair with a curtain fringe, and was wearing a black puffa jacket and black jogging bottoms.

The driver of the van of anyone with information should contact Det Con Mahmood via 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Most Read

Revealed: Best and worst schools in Tower Hamlets

The best schools in every London borough have been revealed. Pic: PA

Man, 50, charged after van driver threatened with knife in Bethnal Green

Thames Magistrates' Court. Picture: Spencer Griffiths

Police appeal after woman sexually assaulted in Tower Hill

Have you seen this man? Picture: Met Police

Edinburgh explains decision to stick with Brill over Sargeant in FA Trophy

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh and coach Danny Webb (right) look on from the touchline against Beaconsfield Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Safety investigation launched after worker is injured as building cradle collapses at Canary Wharf

Roads cordoned off at western end of Canary Wharf after cradle collapse at top of this Westferry Circus office block. Picture: Ralph Hardwick

Most Read

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

The incident happened on Sunday (December 16) at the roundabout on the A47-A1101 Elm High Road in Wisbech. Picture: Google Streetview

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

Dip Farm Pitch and Putt, Lowestoft, will be shut down later this month. Photo: Sentinel Leisure Trust.

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

The Woodman on North Walsham road, Norwich. landlord Darren Reilly. Photo by Simon Finlay

‘You’re a really kind man’ - mystery stranger thanked by Norwich nurses after paying for group’s Christmas meal

The Vine pub in Norwich, where the kind stranger paid for the nurses' Christmas meal. Pic: Sonya Duncan.

Parents slam Norfolk academy’s ‘unfair’ disco to reward high attendance

Wayland Academy Norfolk has been criticised by parents for organising a 'rewards disco' for pupils with high attendance through the autumn term. Picture: TEN Group

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Cricket: MCC opens ballot for Lord’s Test tickets

Lord's will host the second Ashes Test in 2019 (pic David Hayes)

West Ham fans singing in the rain and sleet as they pay homage to Pellegrini

West Ham United's Mark Noble (right) fouls Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic during the Premier League match at Craven Cottage, London.

Orient and Daggers both handed away trips in FA Trophy

The FA Trophy (pic: Simon Cooper/PA Images)

Edinburgh explains decision to stick with Brill over Sargeant in FA Trophy

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh and coach Danny Webb (right) look on from the touchline against Beaconsfield Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Chandra gets standing ovation at Rich Mix in tribute to ‘queen of Thumri transcendental music’ Girija Devi

Chandra Chakraborty on stage at Rich Mix. Picture: Manika Saha
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists