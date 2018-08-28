Video

Police appeal after woman sexually assaulted in Tower Hill

Have you seen this man? Picture: Met Police Met Police

Police have today released CCTV footage of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a sexual assault in Tower Hill.

The 23-year-old victim was grabbed her from behind in Royal Mint Street, and forced to the ground by her attacker.

He fled when a white van approached along the road.

The vehicle’s “timely appearance” prevented further harm to the victim, said Det Con Safdar Mahmood from the Met’s Central East Command Unit.

Police would like to trace the man featured in the footage after the incident, which happened at about 6.40pm on September 8.

They describe the suspect as a stocky Asian man aged between 20 and 25 years old, about 5ft 8ins tall. He had black wavy hair with a curtain fringe, and was wearing a black puffa jacket and black jogging bottoms.

The driver of the van of anyone with information should contact Det Con Mahmood via 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.