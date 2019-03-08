Police officer charged with assaulting a man during an arrest on the Isle of Dogs
PUBLISHED: 17:22 28 June 2019
Archant
A Met Police officer has been charged with assaulting a man during an arrest on the Isle of Dogs.
PC Ryan Hainesborough will appear before Westminster Magistrates' Court on Monday accused of common assault.
The charge comes after the arrest in Millharbour on December 6 last year was investigated by police watchdog Independent Office for Police Conduct.
PC Hainesborough will also face a Met Police misconduct hearing in the near future.