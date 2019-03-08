Police officer charged with assaulting a man during an arrest on the Isle of Dogs

the arrest took place in Millharbour on the Isle of Dogs. Picture: Google Archant

A Met Police officer has been charged with assaulting a man during an arrest on the Isle of Dogs.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

PC Ryan Hainesborough will appear before Westminster Magistrates' Court on Monday accused of common assault.

You may also want to watch:

The charge comes after the arrest in Millharbour on December 6 last year was investigated by police watchdog Independent Office for Police Conduct.

PC Hainesborough will also face a Met Police misconduct hearing in the near future.