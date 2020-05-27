Search

Advanced search

Police net £20,000 drugs and cash and arrest 17 suspects in Tower Hamlets’ Operation Continuum

PUBLISHED: 17:00 27 May 2020 | UPDATED: 17:31 27 May 2020

Nabbed! 17 suspects arrested in Operation Continuum targetting drug gangs on streets of the East End. Picture: Met Police

Nabbed! 17 suspects arrested in Operation Continuum targetting drug gangs on streets of the East End. Picture: Met Police

MPS

Police have arrested 17 people in the East End in a day of action for Operation Continuum today aimed at organised drug gangs in the streets during the lockdown.

Evidence... drugs found in a suspect car in a previous 'Operation Continuum' sweep at Bethnal Green in 2019. Picture: Met PoliceEvidence... drugs found in a suspect car in a previous 'Operation Continuum' sweep at Bethnal Green in 2019. Picture: Met Police

Around £20,000 in cash and what are believed to be Class A drugs and cannabis were found.

They pulled in 13 men and one woman today on suspicion of drugs offences, while another three men were arrested on suspicion of breaching the peace, possession with intent to supply cannabis and Class A drugs. All are in custody in east London.

“Criminals seem to think that they can continue to peddle drugs even during the Covid public health crisis,” Det Insp Sean Lyons said.

“We have been out again to make arrests and confiscate drugs and any ill-gotten gains to prove them wrong and we’ll keep making arrests as long as they believe they can get away with breaking the law.”

CCTV monitoring centre on Isle of Dogs used to track suspect drug gang activity. Picture: LBTHCCTV monitoring centre on Isle of Dogs used to track suspect drug gang activity. Picture: LBTH

You may also want to watch:

Today’s arrests were mostly in the East End, plus one in Essex at Grays, near Tilbury.

The Met’s Central East command covering Tower Hamlets and neighbouring Hackney has been running Operation Continuum for two years.

It uses CCTV cameras monitored at Tower Hamlets Council’s camera control centre on the Isle of Dogs to track suspicious vehicles seen appearing to be used for street drug deals.

Police patrols on streets of east London targetting drug gangs operating during emergency lockdown. Picture: Met PolicePolice patrols on streets of east London targetting drug gangs operating during emergency lockdown. Picture: Met Police

Operation Continuum was originally established to crack down on drug dealing and make neighbourhoods safer, in a police partnership with the local authority and housing associations.

Mayor John Biggs said: “We’ve seen a reduction in crime during lockdown, but some individuals are intent on breaking the law and continue to blight our community with drug dealing. So we’ll continue working with police to disrupt drug markets.”

All arrests so far this year have been made by officers in the Met’s east London command, the taskforce command and a gangs taskforce.

Police are appealing to the public to report any drug dealing by dialling 101, tweeting @MetCC, or anonymously calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East London Advertiser. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

From China to Bow, meet the volunteer determined to make her mark in the coronavirus relief effort

Emily Hodson has been involved with several volunteering projects in Tower Hamlets since returning from China earlier this year, including delivering hot meals to those who are shielding. Picture: Emily Hodson

The George Tavern ready to reopen in the Commercial Road despite early scrape with coronavirus

Cheers! ...Pauline Forster ready to serve up the first pint when The George Tavern reopens after the pandemic emergency. Picture: Mike Brooke

Two arrested as police seize 5kg of cocaine and £400k in cash

Police seized drugs and cash after stopping a minicab near the Aldgate East Underground station. Picture: Google

‘The very best of humanity’: Tributes to charity worker found dead at home after self-isolating

Tributes have been paid to Josephine Mukanjira. Picture: Bekele Woyecha/LDRS

Police net £20,000 drugs and cash and arrest 17 suspects in Tower Hamlets’ Operation Continuum

Nabbed! 17 suspects arrested in Operation Continuum targetting drug gangs on streets of the East End. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

From China to Bow, meet the volunteer determined to make her mark in the coronavirus relief effort

Emily Hodson has been involved with several volunteering projects in Tower Hamlets since returning from China earlier this year, including delivering hot meals to those who are shielding. Picture: Emily Hodson

The George Tavern ready to reopen in the Commercial Road despite early scrape with coronavirus

Cheers! ...Pauline Forster ready to serve up the first pint when The George Tavern reopens after the pandemic emergency. Picture: Mike Brooke

Two arrested as police seize 5kg of cocaine and £400k in cash

Police seized drugs and cash after stopping a minicab near the Aldgate East Underground station. Picture: Google

‘The very best of humanity’: Tributes to charity worker found dead at home after self-isolating

Tributes have been paid to Josephine Mukanjira. Picture: Bekele Woyecha/LDRS

Police net £20,000 drugs and cash and arrest 17 suspects in Tower Hamlets’ Operation Continuum

Nabbed! 17 suspects arrested in Operation Continuum targetting drug gangs on streets of the East End. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Morgan: I’d be surprised if T20 World Cup goes ahead

England's Eoin Morgan during a nets session (pic Anthony Devlin/PA)

Top flight clubs to continue talks after agreeing to resume contact training

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane during a training session at the Tottenham Hotspur Training Ground, Enfield (Pic: Adam Davy/PA)

Coronavirus: Premier League clubs agree contact training

Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette (left) Matteo Guendouzi and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang during the training session at London Colney (Pic: John Walton/PA)

Goalkeeper Grainger opens up to talk of ‘emotional rollercoaster’ with Orient

Leyton Orient goalkeeper Charlie Grainger in action against Luton Town in the Johnstone's Paint Trophy (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Coronavirus: Bowlers ‘will be able to swing ball’ says Dukes owner

A collection of Dukes and Son cricket balls
Drive 24