Cannabis worth £20k seized in Limehouse drugs cafe raid triggered by worried neighbours

PUBLISHED: 16:14 16 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:35 16 August 2019

Cannabis worth about £20,000 was seized in a raid on a cafe in Limehouse known as The Den on Thursday, August 15. Picture: MPS

Archant

A cafe has been raided and £20,000 worth of cannabis seized after worried neighbours triggered a drugs bust.

A drugs menu found at the venue. Picture: MPSA drugs menu found at the venue. Picture: MPS

Officers found "a significant amount" of the class B drug both loose and bagged up ready for dealing at The Den in Limehouse during the raid on Thursday, August 15.

Det Supt Mike Hamer said: "There is no hiding place for those who peddle drugs. We will continue to target those involved in all aspects of the drug trade, many of whom are failing to recognise or care about the damage their activities are inflicting on society and our most vulnerable communities."

Police arrested one man for possession of class A drugs during the raid and searched 52 people several of whom were given warnings.

Cash, drug dealing equipment and evidence of deals were also seized.

An 'orgasmic' energy drink found at the cafe. Picture: MPSAn 'orgasmic' energy drink found at the cafe. Picture: MPS

The bust was part of Operation Continuum which after 18 months has led to a number of raids, more than 350 arrests, and £350,000 seized.

The Met and Tower Hamlets Council will now seek a closure order to make sure The Den stays closed.

John Biggs, mayor of Tower Hamlets, said: "Our partnership work with the police is successfully interrupting the drug trade in our borough and the anti-social behaviour that arises from it.

Cannabis brownies discovered during the raid. Picture: MPSCannabis brownies discovered during the raid. Picture: MPS

"We are addressing the concerns of our residents through these raids, and investing in high quality drug treatment services and education."

Det Supt Hamer explained that dealing was linked to street violence with young people and the more vulnerable exploited by those seeking to sell drugs, who often place young people at risk of harm and criminalisation.

He said: "Anyone involved in the illegal drugs market - be that selling, transporting or using - has a responsibility and is fuelling the violence and exploitation that invariably goes with it.

"Yesterday's activity was in response to community concerns. We want to ensure that the public feel they are being listened to, and as a result, appropriate action is taken by the police and our partners."

If you have information about anyone you think is selling drugs, exploiting young people or carrying weapons tell the police.

If you aren't comfortable speaking to them, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or via crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.

