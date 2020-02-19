Met Police look to Tower Hamlets in BAME recruitment drive

Mayor John Biggs and Deputy Mayor Cllr Asma Begum with police officers in Tower Hamlets. Picture: Kois Miah KOIS MIAH

Tower Hamlets Council is helping The Met to recruit the next generation of police officers.

Met Police want 40 per cent of new recruits to be from black, Asian or minority ethnic backgrounds - and attracting applicants from London's most diverse communities will help meet that target.

Mayor John Biggs said: "We believe London's police force should reflect the communities it protects.

"Tower Hamlets has one of London's youngest populations and our diversity is one of our great strengths.

"Our communities are built on a culture of friendship, loyalty and hard work - I can't think of a better place for the Met to find its future recruits."

People from the borough who want to apply will be supported through the assessment and vetting process by the council's employment and training service WorkPath.

WorkPath will host a pre-application information day at its Upper Bank Street office in Canary Wharf, where potential recruits can meet serving officers and find out more about a career in policing.

Visit towerhamlets.gov.uk/policecareers for more information and to register.