Search

Advanced search

Poplar pensioner who accessed more than 50,000 child abuse images gets suspended jail sentence

PUBLISHED: 15:24 10 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:04 10 October 2019

Michael Aitken, 67, from Poplar was sentenced to 10 months in jail suspended for two years. Picture: Jon King

Michael Aitken, 67, from Poplar was sentenced to 10 months in jail suspended for two years. Picture: Jon King

Archant

A pensioner has been given a suspended sentence after accessing more than 50,000 child abuse images.

Michael Aitken from Poplar made available more than 840 child abuse files between November 23 and 25, 2017 for others to download.

He was caught after National Crime Agency (NCA) officers traced an IP address to the 67-year old's home where he lived alone.

They recovered 22 devices including three hard drives, a laptop and desktop computer.

He was arrested in March 2018 but when interviewed provided no comment responses. He was charged with three counts of making indecent images of children.

You may also want to watch:

NCA operations manager Jason Booth said: "Offenders like Aitken who build up vast child abuse catalogues and make images available to other criminals are fuelling the problem and endangering children.

"There is an undeniable link between offenders looking at abuse images and going on to commit actual contact child sexual abuse."

After admitting the crimes, Aitken was sentenced to 10 months in jail suspended for two years, put on the sex offenders register for 10 years and made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order today (October 10) at Snaresbrook Crown Court.

Anyone concerned about their own or someone else's behaviour towards children can call The Lucy Faithfull Foundation on 0808 1000 900.

Most Read

Person dies after being hit by train at Upton Park station

A person died after being stuck by a train at at Upton Park underground station.

Revealed: Where the 1,132 crashes happened in Tower Hamlets last year

Bethnal Green Road is one of the crash hotspots. Picture: Ken Mears

Solicitor admits committing housing fraud while he was a Tower Hamlets councillor

Muhammad Harun served just seven months as a councillor before being suspended. Picture: Tower Hamlets Council

Search for those involved in 1978 ‘Battle of Brick Lane’ for heritage project about Altab Ali’s murder

1978... The day Asian community took to the streets around Brick Lane in the battle to stop racist murders by thugs. Picture: Paul Trevor

Heritage project remembers those in the 1978 Brick Lane ‘uprising’ after Altab Ali’s murder

Mass sit-down protest blocks Bethnal Green Road on July 18, 1978, three months after Altabs murder. Picrture: Paul Trevor

Most Read

Person dies after being hit by train at Upton Park station

A person died after being stuck by a train at at Upton Park underground station.

Revealed: Where the 1,132 crashes happened in Tower Hamlets last year

Bethnal Green Road is one of the crash hotspots. Picture: Ken Mears

Solicitor admits committing housing fraud while he was a Tower Hamlets councillor

Muhammad Harun served just seven months as a councillor before being suspended. Picture: Tower Hamlets Council

Search for those involved in 1978 ‘Battle of Brick Lane’ for heritage project about Altab Ali’s murder

1978... The day Asian community took to the streets around Brick Lane in the battle to stop racist murders by thugs. Picture: Paul Trevor

Heritage project remembers those in the 1978 Brick Lane ‘uprising’ after Altab Ali’s murder

Mass sit-down protest blocks Bethnal Green Road on July 18, 1978, three months after Altabs murder. Picrture: Paul Trevor

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Boss Gazi bemoans defensive frailties as Sporting Bengal suffer successive defeats

Action from Sporting Bengal's clash with Redbridge (pic Tim Edwards)

Coach Embleton pleased to see Dayton return to O’s line-up

James Dayton celebrates - after scoring for Leyton Orient at Chesterfield - with Jobi McAnuff and Joe Widdowson last season (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Hockey: Wapping beat Bedford for back-to-back wins

Wapping women's first team (pic Iain McAuslan)

West Ham defender signs contract extension

Aaron Cresswell of West Ham United signs contract extension untill 10-10-2019 Copyright Griffiths Photographers NO FREE USE

Hockey: East London women going well

One of the East London women's teams faces the camera
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists