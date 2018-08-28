Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Jailed: Drug dealers spotted in action by police

PUBLISHED: 16:43 08 February 2019

Kyle Poyer-Emmanuel and Thomas Warwick have been jailed. Picture: Essex Police

Kyle Poyer-Emmanuel and Thomas Warwick have been jailed. Picture: Essex Police

Essex Police

Two dealers who were caught after police officers saw them selling drugs have been jailed.

Basildon Crown Court heard how officers spotted the occupants of a silver Volvo carrying out what looked like drug deals in the Butneys area of Basildon in June last year.

The car was then followed to nearby Vange where it was stopped and searched.

The two occupants - Kyle Poyer-Emmanuel, 22, of Portia Way, Mile End, and Thomas Warwick, 27, of High Street, Shoeburyness - had five mobile phones, a sim card and knotted plastic in the car with them.

Warwick told officers he was concealing a mobile phone, cannabis and other items in his bottom, while Poyer was found to have £75 in cash on him.

Poyer-Emmanuel was jailed for 30 months after being found guilty of two counts of being concerned in the supply of a Class A drug.

Warwick pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of a Class A drug and of possessing a Class B drug and was jailed for 46 months.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Revealed: Restaurants and takeaways in Tower Hamlets with a ZERO rating for hygiene

Zero-rated: The White Hart Pub in Whitechapel. Pic: Google.

Police name woman found strangled in her flat in Poplar

The victim has been named as Linda Jane McArity. Picture: MPS

By-election candidate criticised for tweeting antisemitic video

Abjol Miah has apologised for shairng the clip. Picture: Rob Hoveman

Kinkao Korean closed down after mice infestation discovered by council

Kinkao Korean in Brick Lane. Pic: Submitted

Sentencing of Bethnal Green road rage knifeman adjourned for psychiatric reports

Keith Driver will be sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court. Pic: Ken Mears

Most Read

Driver leaves scene of A47 crash

Police are trying to trace the driver of the car involved in a single-vehicle crash on the A47 near Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Pub’s bid to create restaurant and beer garden in the middle of Norwich city centre

#includeImage($article, 225)

Hollywood Cinemas in Norwich and Great Yarmouth shut from as chain ceases trading

#includeImage($article, 225)

Deadliest Catch - magnet fishermen find sawn-off shotgun in River Wensum

#includeImage($article, 225)

Pictured: Moment UEA graduate turned cocaine dealer is arrested in Camden after three months on the run

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Essex reveal Amir return for T20 Vitality Blast

Mohammad Amir in bowling action for Essex in the NatWest T20 Blast (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Grant backs Lake to shine at British Indoor Championships

Great Britain's Morgan Lake (pic: Jane Barlow/PA)

Bengal hoping ‘unbelievable’ season continues and eye 50 points as next big target

Action from Sporting Bengal United's recent match with Barkingside (pic: Tim Edwards).

The East London Football Podcast

The East London Football Podcast is now available on Spotify

London Lions face away trip to Manchester Giants

Justin Robinosn on the ball for London Lions (pic Graham Hodges)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists