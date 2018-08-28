Jailed: Drug dealers spotted in action by police

Kyle Poyer-Emmanuel and Thomas Warwick have been jailed. Picture: Essex Police Essex Police

Two dealers who were caught after police officers saw them selling drugs have been jailed.

Basildon Crown Court heard how officers spotted the occupants of a silver Volvo carrying out what looked like drug deals in the Butneys area of Basildon in June last year.

The car was then followed to nearby Vange where it was stopped and searched.

The two occupants - Kyle Poyer-Emmanuel, 22, of Portia Way, Mile End, and Thomas Warwick, 27, of High Street, Shoeburyness - had five mobile phones, a sim card and knotted plastic in the car with them.

Warwick told officers he was concealing a mobile phone, cannabis and other items in his bottom, while Poyer was found to have £75 in cash on him.

Poyer-Emmanuel was jailed for 30 months after being found guilty of two counts of being concerned in the supply of a Class A drug.

Warwick pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of a Class A drug and of possessing a Class B drug and was jailed for 46 months.