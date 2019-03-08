Police make two arrests after man is stabbed in Mile End

Two men have been arrested after a man in his late teen was stabbed on Burdett Road in Mile End. His condition is not thought to be life-threatening nor life-changing. Picture: Google. Google

A man has been hospitalised after being stabbed in Mile End. Thought to be in his late teens, his condition is not life-threatening, nor life-changing.

A young man aged in his late teens has been stabbed in east London.



Met police say they were called to Burdett Road in #MileEnd, #E3 at 11.45pm.



The teenagers injuries have been assessed as non life threatening.



Two people have been arrested.



@Scorpiopt pic.twitter.com/Et0grZs9ui — London 999 Feed (@999London) May 11, 2019

Police were called to the incident near Burdett Road at around 11.45pm on Friday, May 10. Two men were arrested near the scene on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.

One has been released pending further enquiries to early June. The other has been released under investigation.

Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote ref 9445/10May. Crimestoppers can be called anonymously on 0800 555 111.