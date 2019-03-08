Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Police make two arrests after man is stabbed in Mile End

PUBLISHED: 10:31 13 May 2019

Two men have been arrested after a man in his late teen was stabbed on Burdett Road in Mile End. His condition is not thought to be life-threatening nor life-changing. Picture: Google.

Two men have been arrested after a man in his late teen was stabbed on Burdett Road in Mile End. His condition is not thought to be life-threatening nor life-changing. Picture: Google.

Google

A man has been hospitalised after being stabbed in Mile End. Thought to be in his late teens, his condition is not life-threatening, nor life-changing.

Police were called to the incident near Burdett Road at around 11.45pm on Friday, May 10. Two men were arrested near the scene on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.

One has been released pending further enquiries to early June. The other has been released under investigation.

Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote ref 9445/10May. Crimestoppers can be called anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Most Read

Sentencing of Bethnal Green road rage knifeman adjourned for psychiatric reports

Keith Driver will be sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court. Pic: Ken Mears

Police make two arrests after man is stabbed in Mile End

Two men have been arrested after a man in his late teen was stabbed on Burdett Road in Mile End. His condition is not thought to be life-threatening nor life-changing. Picture: Google.

Bethnal Green home left empty for months to go to homeless family

Protestors outside 17 Robinson Road. Picture: Marc Lancaster.

Vince Cable warns of ‘rising Far Right’ at Bethnal Green launch of Lib Dems’ EU election manifesto

Sir Vince Cable launching Lib Dem national EU election manifesto at Bethnal Green's Rich Mix. Picture: Mike Brooke

‘Vile and disgusting’ swastika sprayed on Jewish Brexit Party candidate’s factory

Vandals daubed a swastika on the side of H. Forman & Son's factory in Old Ford. Picture: Lance Forman

Most Read

Sentencing of Bethnal Green road rage knifeman adjourned for psychiatric reports

Keith Driver will be sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court. Pic: Ken Mears

Police make two arrests after man is stabbed in Mile End

Two men have been arrested after a man in his late teen was stabbed on Burdett Road in Mile End. His condition is not thought to be life-threatening nor life-changing. Picture: Google.

Bethnal Green home left empty for months to go to homeless family

Protestors outside 17 Robinson Road. Picture: Marc Lancaster.

Vince Cable warns of ‘rising Far Right’ at Bethnal Green launch of Lib Dems’ EU election manifesto

Sir Vince Cable launching Lib Dem national EU election manifesto at Bethnal Green's Rich Mix. Picture: Mike Brooke

‘Vile and disgusting’ swastika sprayed on Jewish Brexit Party candidate’s factory

Vandals daubed a swastika on the side of H. Forman & Son's factory in Old Ford. Picture: Lance Forman

Latest from the East London Advertiser

West Ham finish in style as they look for improvement next season

West Ham United's Manuel Lanzini scores his side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at Vicarage Road, Watford.

London Lions Macaulay named Coach of the Year

London Lions coach Vince Macaulay (pic Graham Hodges)

Police make two arrests after man is stabbed in Mile End

Two men have been arrested after a man in his late teen was stabbed on Burdett Road in Mile End. His condition is not thought to be life-threatening nor life-changing. Picture: Google.

Bow Arts opens its doors for a peek behind the scenes to meet London’s top artists at work

Bow Road open studios weekend held in 2018. Picture: Rob Harris

Comedy star Rosie Wilby heads talks about ‘Tomboy’ in Tower Hamlets rally against hate crime

Tower Hamlets Council staging week of events against hate crime. Picture: Mike Brooke
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists