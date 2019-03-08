Police make two arrests after man is stabbed in Mile End
PUBLISHED: 10:31 13 May 2019
A man has been hospitalised after being stabbed in Mile End. Thought to be in his late teens, his condition is not life-threatening, nor life-changing.
Police were called to the incident near Burdett Road at around 11.45pm on Friday, May 10. Two men were arrested near the scene on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.
One has been released pending further enquiries to early June. The other has been released under investigation.
Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote ref 9445/10May. Crimestoppers can be called anonymously on 0800 555 111.