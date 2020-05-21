Woman spat at by fellow passenger at Mile End station

The incident happened at Mile End station. Picture: Isabel Infantes Archant

A woman was spat at by a fellow customer in a “disgusting and frightening” attack at Mile End station.

According to the TSSA union, the woman had intervened at around 11.30am yesterday (Thursday, March 21) to help staff when a man demanded they open the gate as he didn’t have a ticket. They initially asked him to step back so they could safely social distance.

The man became aggressive and threatened to break their noses, then swore at the woman who intervened and threatened to spit at both her and staff. He then went on to spit in the woman’s face.

British Transport Police were called and spit samples were taken from her face and arms.

Lorraine Ward, the TSSA official for London Underground, said: “We strongly condemn this disgusting and frightening incident.

“Spitting has always been considered an assault, but following the tragic story of Belly Mujinga and heightened fears over the highly contagious coronavirus, more must be done to prevent such horrendous acts of violence against transport workers and passengers.”

A BTP spokesman said: “Officers were called to Mile End Underground station at 11.26 yesterday morning following reports of a man behaving aggressively and threatening staff.

“A female customer tried to intervene, and the man spat at her before leaving the station.

“Officers quickly attended and conducted a full search of the local area, however the man was not found.”

Enquiries continue and anyone with information is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 127 of 21/05/20. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.