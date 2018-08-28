Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Man from east London charged with being a member of Al Qa’ida

PUBLISHED: 16:15 01 February 2019

Mohammed Yamin will appear at the Old Bailey on February 15. Picture: Google

Mohammed Yamin will appear at the Old Bailey on February 15. Picture: Google

Google

A man from east London has been charged with terrorism offences including being a member of Al Qa’ida.

Mohammed Yamin is accused of buying equipment, clothing and a one way ticket to Syria before flying out to commit acts of terrorism, being a member of the banned terror group between April 2013 and June 2014, and possessing a gun in ‘preparation or instigation’ of acts of terrorism.

The 25-year-old appeared before Westminster Magistrates’ Court today and has been remanded to next appear at the Old Bailey on February 15.

He arrested by terrorism officers in east London on Wednesday as part of a pre-planned operation and was charged yesterday.

Most Read

Rotherhithe Tunnel closed ‘until further notice’

The Rotherhithe Tunnel has reopened. Pic: MPSTowerHam

Man arrested in connection with racist video calling for sterilisation of Muslim pupils

Picture: Metropolitan Police.

Rotherhithe Tunnel reopens after emergency repair works

The Rotherhithe Tunnel has reopened. Pic: MPSTowerHam

Tower Hamlets keeps £7.5m in unclaimed council tax

Laurence Prax discovered that the council has �7.5million in unclaimed council tax rebates. Picture: LAURENCE PRAX

Police investigating racist video calling for Muslim schoolgirls to be sterilised

A screenshot from the video that has gone viral. Pic: Facebook

Most Read

Rotherhithe Tunnel closed ‘until further notice’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man arrested in connection with racist video calling for sterilisation of Muslim pupils

#includeImage($article, 225)

Rotherhithe Tunnel reopens after emergency repair works

#includeImage($article, 225)

Tower Hamlets keeps £7.5m in unclaimed council tax

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police investigating racist video calling for Muslim schoolgirls to be sterilised

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Gazi and Bengal look to down Airportmen

West Ham captain Mark Noble meeting players and parents at the Sporting Bengal Academy in Stepney Green.

The East London Football Podcast

The East London Football Podcast is now available on Spotify

O’s expecting real FA Trophy fight with Spartans

Leyton Orient's James Brophy tries to get away from Ebbsfleet United midfielder Ebou Adams (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Man from east London charged with being a member of Al Qa’ida

Mohammed Yamin will appear at the Old Bailey on February 15. Picture: Google

Awards ceremony recognises those working to improve community

The Tower Hamlets Star in the Community Awards. All pictures: Ken Mears
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists