Man from east London charged with being a member of Al Qa’ida

Mohammed Yamin will appear at the Old Bailey on February 15. Picture: Google Google

A man from east London has been charged with terrorism offences including being a member of Al Qa’ida.

Mohammed Yamin is accused of buying equipment, clothing and a one way ticket to Syria before flying out to commit acts of terrorism, being a member of the banned terror group between April 2013 and June 2014, and possessing a gun in ‘preparation or instigation’ of acts of terrorism.

The 25-year-old appeared before Westminster Magistrates’ Court today and has been remanded to next appear at the Old Bailey on February 15.

He arrested by terrorism officers in east London on Wednesday as part of a pre-planned operation and was charged yesterday.