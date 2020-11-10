Two arrested after motorbike stolen in Wapping is found being dismantled in lock-up

Motorbike stolen in Wapping traced by police to Lewisham. Picture: Met Police MPS

A motorbike reported stolen in Wapping has been recovered by police the other side of the Thames where two men Scotland Yard said were caught dismantling it.

It was taken on October 23, then days later a passer-by tipped off the police that a bike was being dismantled in a lock-up garage in Lewisham.

It turned out to be the one that went missing in Wapping, while another was also found in the garage that was reported stolen in Manchester which has since been returned to its owner.

“Our quick response caught two men dismantling one of the bikes,” the Met’s Insp James Beattie said. “We have arrested two people and recovered a bike they were working on and another which can be returned to its owner.”

Two suspects arrested, one in his late 20s and the other in his early 30s, were held on “suspicion of theft” before being released later under investigation while police continue investigations.