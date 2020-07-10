Second man arrested on suspicion of murdering teenager near Crossharbour DLR

Muhammed Samir Uddin was killed near Crossharbour DLR station. Picture: Google Maps Google Maps

A second man has been arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing near Crossharbour DLR station.

Muhammed Samir Uddin, 19, was pronounced dead at the scene on Friday, July 10.

Emergency services were called to Alexia Square, close to the station, at around 6pm.

Yesterday (Tuesday, July 14) a man aged 21 was arrested on suspicion of his murder and taken into police custody for questioning.

That same day, another man - Hamza Hoque, 21 and of Manchester Road, Isle of Dogs - appeared at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court charged with murder.

He was also charged with the murder of a second teenager, 18, who was also found with stab wounds on Friday. He remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition

Police are continuing to appeal for information about Mr Uddin’s death and are asking for any witnesses to come forward by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 424 of 10/07/20.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.