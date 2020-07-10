Search

Advanced search

Second man arrested on suspicion of murdering teenager near Crossharbour DLR

PUBLISHED: 09:38 15 July 2020

Muhammed Samir Uddin was killed near Crossharbour DLR station. Picture: Google Maps

Muhammed Samir Uddin was killed near Crossharbour DLR station. Picture: Google Maps

Google Maps

A second man has been arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing near Crossharbour DLR station.

Muhammed Samir Uddin, 19, was pronounced dead at the scene on Friday, July 10.

Emergency services were called to Alexia Square, close to the station, at around 6pm.

You may also want to watch:

Yesterday (Tuesday, July 14) a man aged 21 was arrested on suspicion of his murder and taken into police custody for questioning.

That same day, another man - Hamza Hoque, 21 and of Manchester Road, Isle of Dogs - appeared at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court charged with murder.

He was also charged with the murder of a second teenager, 18, who was also found with stab wounds on Friday. He remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition

Police are continuing to appeal for information about Mr Uddin’s death and are asking for any witnesses to come forward by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 424 of 10/07/20.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East London Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Furloughed couple float their new bakery business on the Regent’s Canal with home-made pastries

Couple float their new bakery business on the Regent's Canal. Picture: Callum McInerney-Riley

Man arrested on suspicion of murder following fatal stabbing near Crossharbour station

A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with murder, following a fatal stabbing near Crossharbour DLR station on Friday, July 10. Picture: Met Police

Police looking for this man to question after Bethnal Green kidnapping

Hiron Miah... seen on CCTV in the East End. Picture: Met Police

Appeal to cyclist to come forward after pedestrian dies 7 days after head injury in Bow Road incident

A11 Bow Road... where 72-year-old Peter McCombie got head injuries and died 7 days later in hospital after collision with a bike that didn't stop. Picture: Google

Traders gear up to fight Roman Road traffic ban while Victoria Park families call for ‘cleaner air in Bow’

The fight is on... to stop 'bus gate' and permanent traffic ban around Roman Road Market. Picture: Mike Brooke

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Furloughed couple float their new bakery business on the Regent’s Canal with home-made pastries

Couple float their new bakery business on the Regent's Canal. Picture: Callum McInerney-Riley

Man arrested on suspicion of murder following fatal stabbing near Crossharbour station

A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with murder, following a fatal stabbing near Crossharbour DLR station on Friday, July 10. Picture: Met Police

Police looking for this man to question after Bethnal Green kidnapping

Hiron Miah... seen on CCTV in the East End. Picture: Met Police

Appeal to cyclist to come forward after pedestrian dies 7 days after head injury in Bow Road incident

A11 Bow Road... where 72-year-old Peter McCombie got head injuries and died 7 days later in hospital after collision with a bike that didn't stop. Picture: Google

Traders gear up to fight Roman Road traffic ban while Victoria Park families call for ‘cleaner air in Bow’

The fight is on... to stop 'bus gate' and permanent traffic ban around Roman Road Market. Picture: Mike Brooke

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Premier League clubs agree transfer window dates

Arsenal's Dani Ceballos (left) and Leicester City's Youri Tielemans (right) during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium

Police get 3-day extension to hold east London youth in ‘Islamist extremism’ probe

Scotland Yard's anti-terrorist command hold 3 suspects from east London. Picture: Met Police

Second man arrested on suspicion of murdering teenager near Crossharbour DLR

Muhammed Samir Uddin was killed near Crossharbour DLR station. Picture: Google Maps

Robinson returns to London Lions

London Lions Justin Robinson races clear with the ball against Bristol Flyers (Pic: Graham Hodges)

‘Exciting innovation’ offers hope to patients undergoing kidney dialysis

Dr Rashid Akhtar, Rob Jones, Dr Ounali Jaffer and Mr Rajesh Sivaprakasam. Picture: Barts