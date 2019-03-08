Search

Four arrested on suspicion of murder after Bow Common stabbing

PUBLISHED: 07:41 29 May 2019 | UPDATED: 08:08 29 May 2019

The stabbing took place in St Paul's Way. Pic: Google

Archant

Four men have been arrested on suspicion of murder following a stabbing in Bow Common.

Police were called to St Paul's Way at around 4.30pm on Sunday and found two men with stab wounds.

They were taken to hospital where one, a 23-year-old man, was pronounced dead later that night.

Officers are yet to formally identify him but he has been named locally as Alom.

His next of kin have been informed and a post mortem is set to take place today (Wednesday).

The second man, aged 25, has now been discharged from hospital.

Detectives from the Homicide and Major Crime Command launched an investigation and four men - two aged 23 and two aged 19 - have now been arrested on suspicion of murder. They remain in police custody.

Police continue to appeal for information about what happened and anyone who can help the investigation is asked to call 020 8345 3775 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

