Man stabbed to death in Bethnal Green

PUBLISHED: 22:21 25 February 2019 | UPDATED: 22:26 25 February 2019

The victim was stabbed to death in Globe Road today.Pic: Google

A murder hunt is underway after a man was stabbed to death in Bethnal Green today.

The victim, believed to be in his mid-20s or early 30s, was knifed during a fight in Globe Road this afternoon.

Police and paramedics were called to the scene just after 2.30pm where they found the victim.

He was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

A crime scene is in place and enquiries are ongoing.

Officers from the Homicide and Major Crime Command are investigating the death.

Anyone with information or witnesses are urged to call 101 quoting CAD 4064/25 February. or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

