Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Police name woman found strangled in her flat in Poplar

PUBLISHED: 15:06 04 February 2019

The victim has been named as Linda Jane McArity. Picture: MPS

The victim has been named as Linda Jane McArity. Picture: MPS

Archant

Murder hunt detectives have today named a woman found strangled in her flat.

The woman's body was found in Salisbury House in Hobday Street Pic: GoogleThe woman's body was found in Salisbury House in Hobday Street Pic: Google

Linda Jane McArity’s body was discovered at her home in Salisbury House, Hobday Street, Poplar at about 1.20pm on December 30.

Officers found her unresponsive on forcing their way into the 50-year-old’s flat after worried neighbours raised concerns for her welfare when a parcel of food left on her doorstep around Christmas started to go off.

DCI Dave Whellams, speaking on Monday, said: “While our investigation continues apace and a number of arrests have been made, we remain keen to hear from anyone who may have known Linda and can help us piece together her movements in the time before she died.

“We believe Linda may have been attacked some days before she was discovered. Think carefully – did you see her out and about in the run up to Christmas? Did you notice her accompanied by anyone else?

“If so, you may have information that at the time seemed unimportant, but could now have some significance for our investigation.”

On release of the victim’s picture officers said it was not a recent photo but had been released at the family’s request.

Ms McArity’s death was initially deemed as unexplained but a special post-mortem examination held on January 4 at Poplar Public Mortuary gave a provisional cause of death as compression to the neck.

Police arrested three men aged 36, 46 and 62 last month. All three were released on bail.

DCI Whellams said: “My officers are ready to speak to anyone with information. Please contact our incident room, where your information will be treated in the strictest confidence.”

Neighbours spoke of their shock after hearing about what happened to Ms McArity who they described as a ‘good’ and ‘friendly’ woman.

Enquiries are ongoing. Anyone with information should call the incident room on 020 8345 3775 or tweet @MetCC or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Most Read

Man found dead after Stepney fire

A man was pronounced dead following a fire in Duckett Street, Stepney. Picture: Google Maps

Police name woman found strangled in her flat in Poplar

The victim has been named as Linda Jane McArity. Picture: MPS

Edinburgh’s men progress in the FA Trophy after battle with Spartans

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh looks at his watch (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Bishopsgate Goodsyard scheme plans change again - now include 450 homes

What the Bishopsgate Goodsyard development will look like. Pic: Hammerson and Ballymore

Man from east London charged with being a member of Al Qa’ida

Mohammed Yamin will appear at the Old Bailey on February 15. Picture: Google

Most Read

Man found dead after Stepney fire

A man was pronounced dead following a fire in Duckett Street, Stepney. Picture: Google Maps

Police name woman found strangled in her flat in Poplar

The victim has been named as Linda Jane McArity. Picture: MPS

Edinburgh’s men progress in the FA Trophy after battle with Spartans

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh looks at his watch (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Bishopsgate Goodsyard scheme plans change again - now include 450 homes

What the Bishopsgate Goodsyard development will look like. Pic: Hammerson and Ballymore

Man from east London charged with being a member of Al Qa’ida

Mohammed Yamin will appear at the Old Bailey on February 15. Picture: Google

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Orient drawn away to FA Trophy holders in quarter-finals

Leyton Orient left-back Jayden Sweeney produced another accomplished display against Blyth Spartans (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Super Bowl Sunday was full of cheer and American spirit as Patriots seal sixth victory

Super Bowl on the big screen at the Blues Kitchen (Pic: Jacob Ranson)

Webb praises Koroma’s maturity and discusses win over Blyth

Leyton Orient's Josh Koroma has a shot saved by Salford City goalkeeper Chris Neal at the start of the second half with the score 2-0 to the visitors (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Coach Beard was pleased to see his Hammers progress in the FA Cup with Rovers win

West Ham United's Brianna Visalli netted in their 3-1 win over Blackburn Rovers (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Police name woman found strangled in her flat in Poplar

The victim has been named as Linda Jane McArity. Picture: MPS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists