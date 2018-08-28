Police name woman found strangled in her flat in Poplar

The victim has been named as Linda Jane McArity.

Murder hunt detectives have today named a woman found strangled in her flat.

The woman's body was found in Salisbury House in Hobday Street Pic: Google The woman's body was found in Salisbury House in Hobday Street Pic: Google

Linda Jane McArity’s body was discovered at her home in Salisbury House, Hobday Street, Poplar at about 1.20pm on December 30.

Officers found her unresponsive on forcing their way into the 50-year-old’s flat after worried neighbours raised concerns for her welfare when a parcel of food left on her doorstep around Christmas started to go off.

DCI Dave Whellams, speaking on Monday, said: “While our investigation continues apace and a number of arrests have been made, we remain keen to hear from anyone who may have known Linda and can help us piece together her movements in the time before she died.

“We believe Linda may have been attacked some days before she was discovered. Think carefully – did you see her out and about in the run up to Christmas? Did you notice her accompanied by anyone else?

“If so, you may have information that at the time seemed unimportant, but could now have some significance for our investigation.”

On release of the victim’s picture officers said it was not a recent photo but had been released at the family’s request.

Ms McArity’s death was initially deemed as unexplained but a special post-mortem examination held on January 4 at Poplar Public Mortuary gave a provisional cause of death as compression to the neck.

Police arrested three men aged 36, 46 and 62 last month. All three were released on bail.

DCI Whellams said: “My officers are ready to speak to anyone with information. Please contact our incident room, where your information will be treated in the strictest confidence.”

Neighbours spoke of their shock after hearing about what happened to Ms McArity who they described as a ‘good’ and ‘friendly’ woman.

Enquiries are ongoing. Anyone with information should call the incident room on 020 8345 3775 or tweet @MetCC or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.