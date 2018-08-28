Search

Third murder hunt launched in Tower Hamlets this year after woman dies in Poplar

PUBLISHED: 19:38 12 January 2019

Police have launched a third murder hunt in Tower Hamlets. Pic: Met Police

MPS

A third murder investigation has been launched in the borough this year after a woman died from a neck injury at an address in Poplar.

Police and paramedics were called to a flat in an 18-storey block in City Island Way, at around 4pm yesterday evening following reports of an assault where they found the woman, believed to be in her 30s.

She was pronounced dead at the scene and has not been formally identified but police said her next of kin have been informed.

A 46-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after attending a south London police station today and remains in custody.

Police said they believe the victim and the arrested man knew each other.

Last week police revealed a murder hunt had been launched in after a woman was found strangled in her flat in Hobday Street, Poplar.

The body of the 50-year-old was discovered by police officers at her home, on December 30 following concerns for her welfare.

Her death was initially deemed unexplained but a special post mortem showed she died from strangulation.

She has not yet been formally identified.

Khalid Ashraf, 32, has been charged with the murder of his 35-year-old sister Sarah Ashraf, whose body was discovered at her home in East Ferry Road, Isle of Dogs on January 5.

