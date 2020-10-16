Guns and live rounds seized in National Crime Agency swoop on Isle of Dogs

One of 3 firearms and a magazine of live ammo seized on the Isle of Dogs by Crime Agency investigating organised gun running. Picture: NCA NCA

Firearms with live ammunition have been seized on the Isle of Dogs as part of an investigation into organised crime involving gun running and drug dealing.

Quiet Claire Place cul-de-sac where guns and ammunition were seized. Picture: Google Quiet Claire Place cul-de-sac where guns and ammunition were seized. Picture: Google

Four men were cuffed by officers during a National Crimes Agency operation looking into an organised crime syndicate.

The operation backed by the Met Police uncovered three guns and 24 rounds of ammo.

Two guns were found with 14 rounds in a property at Claire Place, a quiet cul-de-sac off Tiller Road in Millwall, during the operation on October 12. A self-loading pistol with 10 rounds was also recovered from a car linked to one of the suspects being arrested.

“Our mission is to protect the public,” the agency’s London regional investigations chief Andrea Wilson said in a statement to the East London Advertiser last night.

Four men arrested in quiet turning in Millwall... two held and charged with firearms offences. Picture: Google Four men arrested in quiet turning in Millwall... two held and charged with firearms offences. Picture: Google

“Our investigation remains ongoing into an organised and dangerous criminal group that we believe may be involved in various crimes including firearms dealing and supplying drugs.”

The national agency is looking into “criminals motivated by financial gain with no regard for human lives” which involves violent crime.

Two men have since been charged in connection with the arms seizure on the Isle of Dogs who are being held in custody, awaiting court appearances in four weeks’ time.

They have been named by the agency as 38-year-old Artem Kuts and 26-year-old Alexander Georgiev, both charged with possessing firearms offences. Both appear at Southwark Crown Court on November 11.

Two other men arrested in the operation, who are 39 and 30, have been released under investigation.