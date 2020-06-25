Jailed: Whitechapel man who admitted county lines drug dealing in Kent

Whitechapel man Nile Jones pleaded guilty to possession of a class A drug with intent to supply at Medway Magistrates' Court. Picture: Kent Police Archant

A drug dealer from Whitechapel who was caught during a crackdown on county lines peddling in Kent has been jailed.

Nile Jones, 24, of Commercial Road, Whitechapel, was jailed for two years and eight months at Canterbury Crown Court on June 22. Picture: Kent Police Nile Jones, 24, of Commercial Road, Whitechapel, was jailed for two years and eight months at Canterbury Crown Court on June 22. Picture: Kent Police

Nile Jones, of Commercial Road, Whitechapel, was sentenced to two years and eight months’ imprisonment at Canterbury Crown Court on Monday, June 22.

The 24-year-old admitted possession of a class A drug with intent to supply at Medway Magistrates’ Court the day after his arrest a month earlier.

Police conducted a warrant at a property in Military Road, Hythe on Friday, May 22, based on intelligence it was being used by county lines dealers.

When they arrived, Jones was seen trying to get away through some patio doors at the back of the property.

He was spotted discarding two packages in a garden, which were recovered and found to contain 80 to 100 wraps of cocaine and around 11 grams of uncut heroin.

Jones was stopped by officers and had £2,000 cash on him.

Half a kilo of cutting agent, which dealers mix with their drugs, was found in the property.

Detective Constable Luke Thomson said: “I am pleased that the quick actions of our officers prevented Jones from getting away or being (able) to hide his illegal drugs.

“Kent Police is determined to make the county a no-go area for county lines groups and we will use every tactic available to us to disrupt their networks and bring them to justice.”