Police officer dismissed for gross misconduct

PUBLISHED: 16:10 28 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:10 28 August 2019

PC Lenley Albert, who was based at the Met's central east command unit, was dismissed without notice for gross misconduct. Picture: Metropolitan Police.

MPS

A police officer has been dismissed without notice following a gross misconduct hearing.

PC Lenley Albert - who was based at Central East Command Unit, which covers Tower Hamlets and Hackney - had allegedly breached the standards of professional behaviour, in respect of honesty and integrity, authority, respect and courtesy, duties and responsibilities, and discreditable conduct.

In December 2016, during the course of his duties, Albert used his position as a police officer to obtain the personal details of a witness for a business opportunity.

He purported to organise a tour for foreign students, misled the witness that he had made arrangements for the tour and obtained payments.

When asked by the witness for repayment of money, Albert sent abusive and bullying messages and threatened criminal proceedings.

It is also alleged that PC Albert failed to disclose his registered company as a business interest.

During a hearing on August 8, hearing chair Christopher McKay found the allegations proven as gross misconduct.

