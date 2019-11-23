Two arrests after man stabbed to death in Whitechapel and three others injured

A man has been stabbed to death this morning in Whitechapel.

Police were called to a home in Buckle Street at 8.48am on Saturday, November 23 to reports of a stabbing.

Officers attended along with paramedics from the London Ambulance Service (LAS).

A man, in his 20s, was found with stab injuries. Despite the efforts of emergency services, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Enquiries are ongoing to inform his next of kin.

Three other men with stab injuries were treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to hospital.

Police await an update on their condition.

A crime scene has been put in place.

Two people were arrested on suspicion of GBH at the scene.

Officers from the Specialist Crime Command will be informed.

Enquiries continue.

Anyone with information, pictures or video footage that could assist police is asked to call 101 quoting CAD 2060/23 Nov, Tweet @MetCC or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.