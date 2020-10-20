Police arrest 14 during dawn raids in Mile End, Whitechapel and Redbridge

Dawn raids led to the arrest of 14 people in a crackdown on drug dealing, violence and anti-social behaviour.

The intelligence led operation this morning (October 20) saw 20 search warrants carried out in Mile End, Whitechapel and Redbridge.

Officers seized about £6,000 in cash and 200 wraps of suspected Class A drugs from two properties.

A total of 14 males aged between 16 and 41 were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs. They remain in custody.

Today’s arrests form part of the Met’s operation continuum which to date has led to 85 arrests and more than 150 charges linked to drug offences.

Det Supt Mike Hamer, the operation’s gold commander, said: “Operation continuum has once again proven to be a highly successful investigation and is absolutely vital in supressing the supply of drugs within Tower Hamlets and surrounding areas.

“Working in partnership with the council to respond to the concerns of communities is crucial in ensuring that the right support and intervention is in place to reduce offending.

“Drugs are inextricably linked to a high proportion of violent criminality and we will therefore continue to target perpetrators, seeking to bring them to justice.”

The operation began in the East End in 2019 to crackdown on drug dealing and make neighbourhoods cleaner and safer.

It is the result of teamwork between the Met, Tower Hamlets Council and housing associations.

John Biggs, Mayor of Tower Hamlets, said: “We know our residents are concerned about crime – especially drug dealing and taking – which is why we work with police partners to disrupt local drug markets.

“I am pleased to see our community safety operations have continued throughout Covid, and that operation continuum is helping to make Tower Hamlets a safer borough.

“We will continue to work with the police to target those intent on breaking the law.”

All this year’s warrants have been supported by officers from the central east basic command unit, taskforce command and gangs taskforce as well as officers from the police’s dog unit.