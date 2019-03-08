Coroner calls for better road safety at Mile End crossing after fatal collision

Ozan Allen was crossing diagonally from Mile End Road into Burdett Road when he was hit by a car. He died four days later. Picture: Google Archant

A coroner has called for better road safety measures following the death of a man who was hit by a car.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ozan Allen was struck by a red Suzuki as he was crossing the junction between Mile End Road and Burdett Road, Mile End, on August 20 last year.

The 40-year old died of a traumatic brain injury in hospital four days later.

On Friday, Sarah Bourke, assistant coroner at Poplar Coroner's Court, made public a report sent to Transport for London (TfL) in a bid to prevent another person losing their life at the busy crossing.

Mr Allen had been walking on the north side of Mile End Road from Stepney Green Underground station towards Thames Magistrates' Court.

You may also want to watch:

He walked across Mile End Road to the central traffic island at the junction with Burdett Road.

Mr Allen then ran diagonally towards the traffic island in Burdett Road but was hit by the car travelling northwards into Mile End Road.

The coroner's report states: "The evidence established that the driver of the Suzuki would not have been able to prevent the collision."

Ms Bourke's report raises six concerns including the fact there is no pedestrian guard rail at the junction and visibility at the spot can be reduced by vehicles waiting to turn. "The junction is a busy crossroads involving multiple traffic lanes with filters, segregated cycle lanes and multiple pedestrian and cycle crossings," it says.

A Met police road engineering unit investigator observed at the inquest that pedestrians often do not use staggered, two-stage crossings already in place as expected.

Of 36 reported collisions within 50 metres of the junction in the three years to the end of 2017, 17 had involved pedestrians. A TfL study of crashes found while collisions involving cyclists had gone down since the introduction of Cycle Superhighway 2, the proportion of pedestrians being hit had increased.

Nigel Hardy, TfL's head of programme sponsorship, said: "Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Ozan Allen who tragically lost his life last year. We are working with Tower Hamlets Council on proposals to reduce road danger at this junction and are carefully considering the coroner's prevention of future deaths report. We will respond in due course."