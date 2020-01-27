Search

Police appeal after boy, 16, robbed by two men at Bow Road station

PUBLISHED: 12:11 27 January 2020 | UPDATED: 12:16 27 January 2020

British Transport Police are appealing for the public's help to identify these two men after a boy was robbed in Bow underground station. Picture: BTP

Archant

British Transport Police (BTP) have released CCTV images after a teenage boy was robbed by two men in Bow.

The 16-year-old was robbed of his bank cards and assaulted by the men at Bow Road station on Tuesday, December 17.

Detectives are appealing for help from the public to identify the people in the CCTV images.

Detective Chief Inspector Sarah White said: "Thankfully we police a CCTV rich environment which enables us to quickly identify suspects and bring them into custody, and I'd now like to appeal for your help in identifying the people in these photos.

"Crucially, the travelling public are our eyes and ears and I would also ask that anyone who notices anything suspicious or that doesn't feel right to trust their instincts and text us discreetly on 61016, or to call 999 in an emergency."

Anyone who recognises the people in the CCTV images is asked to text 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40 quoting 143 of 27/01/19.

