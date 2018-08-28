Search

Police appeal after four stabbed inside health centres in Bow

PUBLISHED: 07:47 20 December 2018

Police outside the Tredegar Practice in Bow. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA

Police outside the Tredegar Practice in Bow. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA

Detectives looking into stabbings at two health centres in Bow are calling on victims to come forward.

They want anyone who may have been injured but not told police to contact them “as soon as possible”.

Officers including armed police called to the Tredegar Practice on St Stephen’s Road shortly after 11am yesterday (Wednesday) found two men, aged 24 and 33 respectively, injured with stab wounds. A 77-year-old woman and another man, 54, were found wounded at the St Stephen’s Health Centre in William Place a short time later.

The four were rushed to hospital where their injuries are not being treated as life-threatening.

A 40-year-old man was arrested inside the second location on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and remains in custody at an east London police station.

“This incident is not being treated as terror related,” Scotland Yard said.

Witnesses or anyone injured should call 101 quoting reference CAD 2472/19Dec or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

