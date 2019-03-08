Search

Shop worker fights off armed robber inside Bow newsagent

PUBLISHED: 12:04 19 June 2019 | UPDATED: 12:06 19 June 2019

A brave worker suffered minor injuries after fighting off an armed robber who tried to rob a newsagent in Bow yesterday morning.

The robber fled empty-handed after the struggle inside the shop in Roman Road, around 6am.

The shop worker, who is in his 30s, did not need any hospital treatment.

Detectives investigating the attempted robbery are currently trawling through CCTV to identify the suspect.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting CAD 1127/18Jun or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

