Shop worker fights off armed robber inside Bow newsagent

Police are appealing for information following the attempted robbery in Bow. Picture: Met Police Archant

A brave worker suffered minor injuries after fighting off an armed robber who tried to rob a newsagent in Bow yesterday morning.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The robber fled empty-handed after the struggle inside the shop in Roman Road, around 6am.

You may also want to watch:

The shop worker, who is in his 30s, did not need any hospital treatment.

Detectives investigating the attempted robbery are currently trawling through CCTV to identify the suspect.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting CAD 1127/18Jun or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.